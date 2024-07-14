Harry Kane, the England captain and one of the most prolific strikers of his generation, is preparing to contest yet another Euro 2024 final against Spain. Throughout his career, Kane has had a number of bittersweet experiences in major finals at both club and international level. Here we look back at his journey in these crucial encounters.
2015 English League Cup Final:
In his first major final, Kane and Tottenham Hotspur faced Chelsea. Despite high expectations, Spurs fell 2-0 to a Jose Mourinho side. Kane was a fixture during the campaign but could not prevent defeat at Wembley.
Champions League Final 2019:
Tottenham reached their first Champions League final in 2019, where they faced Liverpool. Kane, who had been battling an injury, started in the 2-0 defeat. Mauricio Pochettino’s decision to include Kane in the starting XI, despite his lack of pace, was much debated after the match.
2021 English League Cup Final:
Two years later, Kane returned to Wembley with Tottenham to face Manchester City in the League Cup final. Again, Spurs failed to prevail, losing 1-0. It was a final where Kane was unable to make a significant impact, and the team was outclassed by Pep Guardiola’s well-oiled machine.
Euro 2020 final:
Kane’s closest moment to international glory came at Euro 2020. England reached the final and faced Italy at Wembley. After a 1-1 draw in regulation and extra time, Italy won 3-2 on penalties. Kane converted his penalty in the shootout, but the defeat was a devastating blow for him and his team.
Now, Kane has another chance to turn his fortunes around in finals at Euro 2024. The match against Spain represents not only a chance for personal redemption, but also a chance to lead his country to a historic triumph. Kane has shown resilience and determination throughout his career, and England fans will be hoping that this time, the captain can lift the trophy he has long sought.
#finals #Harry #Kane #played
Leave a Reply