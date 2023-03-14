Mexico.- Guillermo del Toro He is one of the most recognized Mexican filmmakers worldwide. for his films, including ‘The Devil’s Backbone’, ‘Hellboy,’ ‘The Orphanage’, ‘The Shape of Water’ and ‘Pinocchio’, the latter being the most recent with which he was awarded at the 2023 Oscars.

Guillermo del Toro was involved in the world of cinema from his youth and his professional life has revolved around him, because in addition to writing many of his films, he also directs them and has earned the respect and admiration of the entire world that loves cinema. cinema.

As a result of his work, Guillermo del Toro has achieved recognition at different festivals with his films and many of these have become favorites of audiences around the world, but also economically it has paid him great profits.

We recommend you read:

According to the portal specialized in the fortune of celebrities, Celebrity Net Worth, Guillermo del Toro He has a patrimony that is currently around 40 million dollars. (approximately 752 million Mexican pesos, according to the current price).

Guillermo del Toro Gómez, originally from Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, is also recognized for his work as a screenwriter and film producer who has been awarded the Goya Award and several times with the Ariel Award.

He is also the recipient of the Golden Globe and three Oscars for best director and best film, both for The Shape of Water, and best animated film for Pinocchio.

‘Pinocchio’, Del Toro’s latest film, allowed him to win an Oscar on March 12 in the Best Animated Film category, but in 2007 thanks to ‘The Shape of Water’, he won the Best Film and Best Film awards. Director.

The filmmaker had already figured within these awards with other of his productions, beginning with ‘El Laberinto del Fauno’, in 2006, as he was nominated for the categories of Best Original Screenplay and Best Foreign Language Film, although at that time he failed gain.

In 2022, Guillermo del Toro was nominated thanks to the production of ‘The Alley of Lost Souls’, in the categories of Best Film, Best Photography, Best Costume Design and Best Production Design, but failed to win any prize.

These are the films of Guillermo del Toro:

1985: Doña Herlinda and her son

1986: Doña Lupe (Short film)

1987: Geometry (Short Film)

1993: Chronos

1997: Mimic

1998: a spell

2001: The Devil’s Backbone

2002: Serious Killer and Blade II

2004: Chronicles and Hellboy

2006: Hellboy animated and Pan’s Labyrinth

2007: Hellboy animated: Blood and iron and The Orphanage

2008: While she was, Rudo y Cursi, Cosas insignificantes and Hellboy II: The golden army

2009: Rage and Splice

2010: Megamind, Biutiful and Julia’s Eyes

2011: Kung fu panda 2 and Don’t be afraid of the dark

2012: Rise of the Guardians and The Hobbit

2013: The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug and Mama

2014: The hobbit: The battle of the five armies and The book of life

2015: Crimson Peak and The Thin Yellow Line

2016: Kung Fu Panda 3

2017: The Shape of Water

2018: Pacific Rim: Uprising

2019: Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

2020: The Witches

2021: The alley of lost souls

2022: Pinocchio

We recommend you read: