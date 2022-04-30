It is very difficult to put a face to a character described only on a book page. However precise the writer may have been in portraying him, each reading forms a different face in his mind and discontent is just around the corner.

The process seems more straightforward when it comes to comics, with the character already being drawn as well. And yet also in this case attributing the mobility of an actor’s face to those features generates many discontent.

A character who has had many “faces” is Batman, born in 1939 from the pen of Bob Kane and Bill Finger, who decides to call him Bruce Wayne in honor of the Scottish warrior Robert Bruce, also drawing inspiration from characters such as Phantom by Lee Falk and The Shadow. Many other authors have helped to develop it over the decades and Frank Miller, responsible for a new reading in 1985 with his Return of the Dark Knight, and also the legendary Alan Moore in 88 with Batman: The Killing Joke.



Robert Pattinson, young, lonely, unhappy.

Batman was first brought to the small screen in two forgotten TV series in 1943 and 1949 (Batman and Batman and Robin), in which the hero was played by Lewis Wilson and Robert Lowery. More recently, we had a Batman played by young David Mazouz in the Gotham series (2014), while in Titans (2018) he was the adult Iain Glen. But the first transposition that is universally remembered is that in 1966, 120 episodes of a colorful and pop TV series with Adam West, who in fact will be called for the first film on the character on the big screen in the same year, a nice actor who, however, otherwise we would not have never had reason to remember.

Many regret that series and its interpretation, perhaps in the name of that nostalgia for the years of lost innocence, which who knows if there ever was. The series is also remembered for the onomatopoeic writings that accompanied the action sequences and that made the episodes look like a comic.

We went to play in Serie A in 1989 with Michael Keaton, chosen for the role by Tim Burton who will also confirm him for the second film three years later (Batman and Batman: the return). In these versions, as in the following ones, the double identity of the character was highlighted, an idle billionaire spoiling females, ready to disappear to become the executioner of the night.



Adam West, a Batman who does not make a turn but a few wrinkles yes.

Keaton, unwelcome to most fans (they were not yet social times but discontent was still arriving in the offices of the majors), surprisingly over the years he has been re-evaluated and his interpretation appreciated. We will find him again soon in Batgirl and in The Flash. The two Burton films are now considered among the best dedicated to Batman, thanks to the hand of the director and also to “supporting actors” such as Jack Nicholson, Kim Basinger, Michelle Pfeiffer, Danny DeVito and the gothic reconstruction of a gloomy Gotham City.

Then the ambasses began with Val Kilmer under the direction of Joel Schumacher in 1995 (Batman Forever), who then, dissatisfied, replaced him with George Clooney in the 1997 film, Batman and Robin. Worse than ever. Kilmer is described as woody and not very empathetic but Clooney does not get a better result, taking a real misstep at a time when his career as a film actor was taking off. The production wanted to move away from the atmospheres considered too dark in Burton’s films, it is a pity that the result was a simplification of the characters that reduced them to figures without thickness or pure specks (with a great waste of known actors).

A moment of necessary pause for reflection and finally in 2005 takes possession of the character Christopher Nolan, who directs the (for us) splendid trilogy, entrusting the character to a fascinating and suitably gloomy Christian Bale. And we had Batman Begins (2005), The Dark Knight (2008), which featured one of the coolest Jokers ever, Heath Ledger, and The Dark Knight Rises in 2012.



George and the fluffy nipple …

From here on, the character has become more and more gloomy, closed in his moral rages and in his existential torments, which originated from the trauma caused by the killing of his parents, a wound that never healed, never healed, an increasingly imminent dramatic factor, to pose the theme of revenge as never before. A qualitative leap is also had in the construction of his costume and his gadgets, above all the Batmobile and the Batmoto.

In 2016 DC Comics re-appropriates his character and gives us a much dirtier and more evil vision of him in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, with the controversial reading of Zack Snyder but a valid Ben Affleck, massive and very violent, a ruthless executioner, a cold businessman. We then found him again in Suicide Squad, Justice League (also in the extended version of course) and we look forward to seeing him in 2023 in The Flash.

In the meantime, a new actor has been chosen to impersonate Batman, to show him younger than in all the other films, a character not yet fully formed in which the worldly component is absent, and who indeed proves to be angry and lonely. The new interpreter, Robert Pattinson, is about the age of the character, who is not yet a grown man like Bale or Affleck, as crude as his armor still being worked on. We talked extensively about the latest Batman movie here.



Christian Bale and Christopher Nola, an innovative combination.

Scrolling through this list, every reader will have remembered his moments of irritation related to this or that transposition, and we who write also have our preferences, but we must not forget that the approval of the public is also influenced by the likes or dislikes towards the ‘actor called to play the character. A negative record was reached strangely enough by George Clooney (generally appreciated actor), perhaps also because of the infamous armor with the nipples (sometimes we also wonder about him as costume designers and directors).

We therefore like to close by recalling one of his funniest “faces”, that of the LEGO Batman doll: the Movie, in which his Italian voice was that of Claudio Santamaria, formerly the voice actor of Christian Bale in the Nolan trilogy, while in the original it was Will Arnett’s.

In this funny film an unbearable narcissist was described as coma, a solitary hero because he was totally self-reported, as he was intimately convinced that he was the only one up to par, and that in the hunt for the wicked he found the only moment of gratification in an arid existence. It will be because he no longer wanted a family so as not to feel the pain of losing them again, or simply because he was a bully more bully than the villains he fought, he didn’t want to give the Joker even the satisfaction of telling him that he hated him, not to allow himself even this. feeling, even if negative.

After all, it was a reading that wisely assembled many shades of the various characters in the films dedicated to him, ultimately creating a truthful portrait. Sometimes, without taking yourself seriously you hit the target.