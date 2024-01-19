Xavi Hernández is probably experiencing his lowest hours since he arrived on the FC Barcelona bench. The Blaugrana team has just lost the Spanish Super Cup against Real Madrid, is in fourth place in LaLiga and, in general terms, his proposal has not convinced the Barcelona fans.
One of the most criticizable points of Xavi's management at the head of Barça has been his statements, which have fallen very heavily in his own environment and have become the ridicule of his staunch enemies.
Xavi usually makes incredible excuses almost every time Barça gets a bad result. Self-criticism has not been the Spanish coach's strong point during his time leading the Blaugrana team.
Below we share some of the most hilarious statements from Xavi Hernández as head of FC Barcelona:
On April 22, 2023, the Spanish coach made one of his most famous statements. After a goalless draw against Getafe, Xavi stated that the presence of intense sun affected the field, his team and the show. “I am criticized for everything, nothing bothers me, I know where I am. From there, what do you want to know if the sun bothers me? Yes. I'm not going to change my mind no matter how many memes they make of me. The sun bothers us, the dry field does not benefit us or the show“.
On February 19, 2022, the Barcelona strategist threw a poisoned dart prior to a duel against Valencia: “Everyone plays with the circumstances and rules that are in football today. That is why I said that a fairer football would be given time real. It would be a fantastic solution to avoid debates about injury time, faking injuries, unnecessary loss of time… Playing with the result everyone does and is legal, but playing soccer. I find it a trap to play wasting time. If you want to waste time, let it be playing soccer.“.
On November 12, 2023, Xavi made a statement that generated a lot of controversy. After a bad first half against Alavés, the Spanish strategist stated that the criticism from the press impacts his players. “Definitely. What the press says affects the team. I have no doubt, situations and scenarios are generated that for me are not real, and then it affects. It has happened to me as a footballer and it happens to my players. It generates negativity in you that is not good. It affected the first half, in the second the team freed itself until the penalty. “They are too affected by what is said around them.”
On more than one occasion Xavi has blamed the grass for poor results. On April 7, 2022, the Barcelona strategist complained about Eintracht Frankfurt's field in the Europa League. “We have been thicker than usual. The field was not in perfect condition and has not facilitated our game. We have generated fewer chances than normal“.
Barcelona was eliminated by Frankfurt in the Europa League. On April 14, 2022 in his own home with a very good attendance of German fans, Xavi declared: “It is a very big disappointment. It is a shame because we had hopes in this competition. Eintracht must be congratulated. They deserve it. No We have known how to generate despite having control of the ball (…) The environment has not helped us. This seemed like a final, with the field divided. The club is checking it. It was our miscalculation, it is clear“.
During his tenure as Blaugrana coach, Xavi Hernández has not hesitated to criticize refereeing when things are not going well. On November 27, 2023, after drawing against Rayo Vallecano, the strategist noted: “We have not had luck (with refereeing), I already said it in Vallecas (…) It is not an excuse, we have to play better. Now, refereeing errors have not benefited us or have harmed us, too. So far we haven't had any luck.“.
On 7 November 2022, Xavi complained about the Europa League draw and complained about his team being paired with Manchester United. “In draws we are not having luck, you point out the worst rival and it is the one who wins. Competing is another challenge for us and the players will be more motivated, if possible, against the strongest rival. To compete, there is no other option“.
After knowing his group for the 2022-2023 Champions League, Xavi declared on August 27, 2022: “We will try to beat everyone, but it is the most difficult group in the last 20 years. It is a challenge. Go for it“. On October 31 of that same year, after being eliminated, Xavi noted: “So far, this season, we have played sixteen or seventeen games together, we have had injuries at specific times, we have had the worst group in the Champions League in years, we have experienced them in all colors (with respect to refereeing errors)…“.
