Next Wednesday, August 10, Real Madrid will go in search of their fifth European Super Cup, to try to get their fifth award in this competition they will have to defeat the champion of the Europa League, Eintracht Frankfurt.
Here we leave you all the European Super Cups that Real Madrid has won so far.
The first European Super Cup that Real Madrid managed to win dates back to 2002, when they faced the Dutch club, Feyenoord. The match ended with a victory for the merengue club by three goals to one. The match was played at the Stade Louis II, located in Monaco.
The year of the tenth European Cup, Real Madrid managed to win its second European Super Cup in Cardiff by facing another Spanish club, Sevilla. Those from the Spanish capital beat the Andalusians by two goals to nil.
Two years later and against the same rival with whom they would win the second, Sevilla, Real Madrid managed to lift the third European Super Cup to their credit, by beating the Seville capital in an exciting final by three goals to two.
Only a year after lifting the third European Super Cup, Real Madrid was going to win the fourth and last -until now- in its record. Madrid had to play the final against José Mourinho’s Manchester United, whom they beat by two goals to one.
