There was nothing for the actress to do: Anne Heche, Hollywood star, died after days of agony following a bad accident

There was nothing to be done to save the life of Anne Heche. The Hollywood star was the victim of a bad car accident last week. The doctors tried very hard, but in the end the actress didn’t make it. A spokesperson for the family announced her brain death and organ donation procedures started.

An absolute drama, the one that happened to Hollywood star, famous for starring in blockbuster films. One for all, Donnie Brascoalongside Al Pacino and Jhonny Depp.

Last week the Heche, who was in her car and was driving down a street in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeleslost control of the vehicle and ended up in bumping into the wall of a house.

The impact was very violent and the car immediately caught fire. The Fire Brigade intervened on the spot and managed to quell the flames and take out the body of the actress alone after an hour.

After a few days of hospitalization, unfortunately she was declared the brain death for Anne Heche. To announce it, a spokesman of his family, who released a statement to the site TMZ.

The announcement of the death of Anne Heche

Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive.

The note goes on to explain that the machines that keep the actress alive are still active, waiting to understand which ones organs may be eligible for donation. The donation itself, explains the spokesman, was a specific will of Heche.

Then it continues thanking all those who, in these difficult days, have flooded the Heche family with love and worried about its condition. Including the wonderful ones doctors and nurses of the hospital in which he is located.

Subsequent investigations revealed that Anne Heche was under the influence of cocaine at the time of the accident, but not alcoholas originally thought.

She was married since 2001 to cameraman Coley Laffoon, with whom she also had a son. Hundreds of messages of condolence have appeared on the web in the last few hours.