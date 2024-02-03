Mexican football has a strong link with Dutch football, over the years many Mexican footballers have gone to the Netherlands to play in the Eredivisie and in general aspects it is a league that Mexicans are very good at.
In turn, several Dutch football personalities have come to Mexico in different clubs and stages, the most recent of them is the signing of Club América in this Clausura 2024, the striker Javairô Dilrosunthat is why we list these personalities from the Netherlands in the following list.
He was one of the pioneers of the Dutch players who played in Mexican soccer, in the 1974-75 season he was present in Puebla. However, his time in the Strip was not the best, in fact he left the institution after completing said campaign.
He was the other Dutchman in Mexican soccer during the 1974-1975 season. The midfielder played for Atlas, but like his compatriot Hans Liotard, he could show little in his fleeting time in Aztec football. (There is no photograph of him with the red-and-black shirt).
Several years later, Romeo Wouden He had been the only Dutch soccer player to have played in Mexican soccer after more than two decades when in the Summer 1998 tournament he played with the Veracruz Red Sharks, where he barely managed to play eight games, in which he only scored one goal. At the end of the contest, he left the team.
He was coach of América in two stages and once for Chivas, but he did not have the best results. His arrival in Mexico was in 1994 to coach the Águilas, where he coincided with François Omam-Biyik, Kalusha Bwalya, Luis Roberto Alves 'Zague', Joaquín del Olmo, Cuauhtémoc Blanco, among others. Although the team showed attractive football, he decided to leave the team in 1995.
He returned to Mexico in 1996 to manage Chivas, but with little significance. His last step in Mexican soccer was from 2003 to 2004 again in Coapa without success.
He was hired by Club Deportivo Guadalajara as coach in 2004. His greatest achievement was the runner-up finish in the 2004 Clausura with players like Omar Bravo, Adolfo Bautista, Juan Francisco Palencia, Ramón Ramírez, Ramón Morales, Oswaldo Sánchez, Carlos Salcidoamong others.
He was in charge of Necaxa in the 2007 Apertura, but he did not finish that tournament, since he was fired at the end of the competition, after those experiences he no longer had another position in Mexico. He is currently retired.
The Dutch coach was hired as coach of Club Deportivo Guadalajara in the 2012 Apertura at the request of the club's sports advisor at that time, the historic Johan Cruyff. However, he did not do the best and only spent two tournaments with the Sacred Flock.
The Dutch forward came to Sultana del Norte to be a player for Club de Fútbol Monterrey in the 2019 Apertura and in that first tournament he was Liga MX champion, however, multiple injuries throughout his stay in Mexico did not allow him to have the best performance, he later returned to Europe in Belgian football.
