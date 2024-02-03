Hans Liotard – Puebla (1974/1975) and Then Van der Heyden – Atlas (1974/1975)

Both Dutchmen arrived in Liga MX in the same campaign. However, there is currently no recorded data on the performance of both footballers. pic.twitter.com/usckiwv7aM

— Data from the very powerful Liga MX (@Dtos_LigaMx) February 1, 2024