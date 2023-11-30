Starts the countdown

In just over a month, exactly Saturday 13 Januarymotorsport enthusiasts will be able to witness the real start of another open-wheel season: this is Formula E, which that day will begin the tenth championship in its history in Mexico City for the first of the 17 total appointments scheduled on the calendar. As often happens, in this series too there will be no shortage of new features in the line-up, which will be listed soon while waiting for the Season 10.

New E-Prixes and Teams that change their skin

The Gen3 cars will be faster than those seen last year, which is why some circuits have dropped from the calendar: as well as Cape Town and JakartaE. was not reconfirmed-Prix of Romewith Italy still hosting a race weekend in Misano Adriatico, for the first time in its history. Also making their absolute debut were two Asian stages Tokyo and Shanghaiwith China returning ‘on track’ for the first time since 2019. There will also be no shortage of innovations on the teams involved, at least in terms of names: in addition to Andretti, who will take the name of ‘Andretti Global’it is worth highlighting the now former NIO 333 team, which from this year will be known as ERT Formula E Team.

All transfers

Great movement, above all, in the rider market. It starts with the team ABT Cuprawhich will be able to count on the 2016-2017 world champion and former Mahindra Lucas Di Grassi after the contract expires Robin Frijns. The Dutchman, in turn, will make his return in Envision in place of Nick Cassidywho will play next season in Jaguar in the place of Sam Bird. As a result, the Brit’s adventure with his compatriot team ends, but he moves on to another English reality like the McLaren, in this case taking the seat of René Rast, no longer present on the grid. Similar speech also for André Lotterer, who announced his retirement from the series, consequently leaving the team Andretti. An absence immediately filled by Normat Bornwho thus interrupts his relationship with the Nissanwith the Japanese team which will be able to count on the return of Oliver Rowland. In Formula E there will be no Italian drivers, but there will remain a team that recalls the Tricolor as the Maseratiwhich greets the Italian-Swiss after six years Edoardo Mortara. In this context a real exchange occurs Mahindra with Jehan Daruvalawhere we will witness the return of Nyck De Vriesreturning after a negative experience in Formula 1.

Registered for the 2023-2024 Formula E championship

Jake Dennis Andretti Global Norman Born Andretti Global Stoffel Vandoorne DS Penske Jean-Eric Vergne DS Penske Sergio Sette Camara ERT Formula E Team Dan Ticktum ERT Formula E Team Robin Frijns Envision Sébastien Buemi Envision Jake Hughes Neom McLaren Sam Bird Neom McLaren Maximilian Günther Maserati MSG Jehan Daruvala Maserati MSG Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Nick Cassidy Jaguar TCS Lucas Di Grassi ABT Cupra Nico Müller ABT Cupra Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche Antonio Felix da Costa TAG Heuer Porsche Nyck De Vries Mahindra Edoardo Mortara Mahindra Oliver Rowland Nissan Sacha Fenestraz Nissan