It’s no secret that you can unscrew most parts from the Toyota GT86 and tinker with a Subaru BRZ without a problem. The Volkswagen also shares ID. Buzz enough particles with the Audi Q4 e-tron. But the Toyobarus can still be told apart by, for example, different headlights. The Audi and the VW differ even slightly more. Why are the differences between the Mitsubishi ASX and the Renault Captur so small? And what differences are there actually?

To start with the engines and the chassis: they are completely the same. Mitsubishi takes over Renault’s entire engine range. After all, the two brands are in the same group with Nissan, which they call an alliance. The chassis and even the rims are exactly the same, down to all adjustments and settings. You cannot distinguish them from each other with a blindfold on, although (on the advice of our legal department) we advise everyone not to drive with a blindfold.

Why so few differences between Mitsubishi ASX and Renault Captur?

Feel free to call it a lazy one rebadge, but the cause here is not laziness. A designer would love to design new headlights, but then the new units have to be homologated again by the right authorities. Not only is this a costly process, a new bonnet and/or front bumper must be designed and produced right away.

With a bit of bad luck, the entire car must be crash tested again. The factory needs to be refurbished with new moulds. These are all towering development costs that have to be earned back, which would make the ASX considerably more expensive than the Captur. And let’s be honest: then you go for the Captur.

Pay close attention to the tailgate

The tailgate is a different story, because the Mitsubishi logo is missing there. And that is not just a design choice. At the Renault factory, plastic is injected into a mold to make the valve, apparently leaving a large hole from the plastic injection. Renault sticks a large logo on it, possibly containing a camera.

The Mitsubishi logo doesn’t fit well over this hole. A completely new lid is not an option, so Mitsubishi came up with a cover for this hole (which also contains the camera) and the brand name is very fashionably written over the tailgate. At Porsche they also get away with it, although with the ASX on the bottom it is a busy affair with the model name and the PHEV logo.

The differences between the Mitsubishi ASX and Renault Captur

So the Renault logo is missing on the tailgate, just like on the nose. Mitsubishi replaces the entire grille there. The center caps of the Renault rims now have a Mitsu logo and the airbag on the steering wheel also receives the Japanese logo. There are no longer any logos of the French brand on the screens inside.

The only real design change is the colors of the exterior trim pieces. With the Renault Captur there are still some gray accents to spot on the bumpers, for example. With the ASX these accents are black. There are no further differences between the exterior colors of the Mitsubishi ASX and the Renault Captur. Indeed, not even that.

Are there any Renault logos to discover?

You have to look hard to find a Renault logo, but you can spot it in the interior of the hood. The Renault logo is also visible on some other parts of the engine. We have not been able to find a Nissan logo anywhere.