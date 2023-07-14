Once again, the Club Pachuca midfielder, Luis Chavezis in the sights of Club de Fútbol Monterrey to reinforce the team in this Apertura 2023 tournament, after the player himself rejected the offer last semester while waiting for some interest from the Old Continent.
At that moment, chavez kept hoping to make the leap to European football, where teams like the PSV, Ajax and feyenoord of the eredivisie from Holland had him in their sights. For its part, on this occasion, the whole of the Gang would be willing to once again pay out a large amount of money to get their services.
According to information from the journalist TUDN, Diego Armando Medinathe board of the Sultana del Norte would be preparing an offer of 10-12 million dollars to the Tuzos, who would be willing to negotiate the player’s departure in the Mexican transfer market.
So far, both institutions have remained silent regarding the rumours, while Luis Chavez He is concentrated with the Tricolor in the 2023 Gold Cup. His performance in the tournament has been outstanding and for this reason he has once again aroused the interest of the royal team, which seeks to secure his services as soon as possible and thus complete his squad for the second half of the anus.
