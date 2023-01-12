Through different media it has emerged that the 23-year-old multi-functional left-back, Carlos Vargaswill be a new player for Deportivo Cruz Azul, so in the absence of the official announcement it seems that the reinforcement for the left wing has finally arrived, after the departure of Alejandro Mayorga.
It should be noted that the signing is not yet closed, since the approval of the medical and physical examinations is still pending, as well as the signing of the contract. But if nothing unusual happens, the young Mexican will arrive to give the Uruguayan competition Ignacio Rivero.
It should be noted that, before closing an agreement with Mazatlán FC for the hiring of Carlos Vargasthe Machine traded with the free players Jerome Rodriguez Y Francisco Venegasformer players of Pumas and Tigres, respectively, as well as with Toluca for Jorge Rodriguezbut could not reach an agreement for any of these footballers.
The defender began his soccer career with the lower ranks of Tijuana, debuted with the first team in 2017 where he only played 12 games and a few months later he joined the ranks of América.
During the next five tournaments, vargas He defended the cream-blue shirt on 47 occasions and for the Clausura 2020, the defender was transferred to Monarchs Morelia. Six months later he was part of the players who moved to the ‘Pearl of the Pacific’ to form Mazatlán FC.
With the gun team, vargas He established himself as a starter and after five tournaments he has played 62 games, which is why the light blue team will give him a chance in the first team.
