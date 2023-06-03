Jesus Gallardo He is starring in one of the most interesting novels on the transfer market this summer. The contract of the left back with Monterey It expires at the end of June this year and so far it has not reached an agreement with the Albiazul board to extend it.
Some teams like Cruz Azul and Chivas de Guadalajara have the defender on their radar and would try to convince him to add him to their rosters as a free agent.
According to the most recent reports, the Rayados board of directors has as a priority to renew Gallardo and seeks to reach an agreement with the player before he is released. Will the defender continue in the Sultana del Norte for the Apertura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX?
A chain report TUDN points out that Monterrey has already offered a new contract to Jesús Gallardo. The board headed by José Antonio Noriega wants the national team to stay in the squad for two more years, with the option of a third if they achieve one more due to objectives.
The Monterrey team wants Gallardo to stamp his signature before joining the work of the Mexican National Team. With El Tri, the left back will play friendly matches, in addition to the Concacaf Nations League and the Gold Cup.
Multimedios reported that it will be this week when the situation of the left back is defined: will he stay with Rayados or will he look for new airs?
