The Governor of Nuevo Leon, samuel garciamentioned that he already has the project for the construction of the new stadium for the tigers.
It was through his Instagram account that the official shared a story in which he reported the details of the property, stressing that it will also be for the women’s category, in addition to state-of-the-art technology.
“Yesterday, January 31, the project for the new University Stadium to be the home of Los Tigres and Tigres Femenil came into my hands, a stadium that will be multipurpose, sustainable, inclusive, of fifth generation international category, will have advanced technology in matters of stadiums and infrastructure”shared.
Likewise, Samuel García explained that the cats’ property will be ready before 2026, the year in which Mexico will be hosting part of the World Cup.
“No, what not? It includes mixed uses, sports areas, entrepreneurship, commercial, tourist and various services to generate jobs and economic benefits. It will have an area of 210 thousand square meters, it will have parking lots, public areas, squares, roads , green areas, and we are ready to send Congress the loan of the property where it will be housed so that we can invest 8.2 billion pesos and achieve this great project”public.
This is how the new enclosure for Tigres will begin as soon as possible. It is expected that it will be in 3 years when it opens its doors to the public that will enjoy one of the most avant-garde stadiums in the country.
#details #Tigres #stadium
