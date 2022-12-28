Against all odds, Cruz Azul is having a great preseason. Raúl Gutiérrez’s team, despite not having highly renowned reinforcements, has managed to get into the Sky Cup final, which he will play against Chivas de Guadalajara. The Celestial Machine has made use of its quarry and this is paying off so far.
However, the celestial board is still looking for a guaranteed central striker for the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX. Luis Suárez was Cruz Azul’s priority, but the legendary Uruguayan striker opted for the offer made by Gremio. In this sense, the cement companies already have their next target in mind to cover this position.
According to the report by León Lecanda, from the ESPN network, the sky-blues are looking for their new striker in the South American market and, according to this information, the board of directors of the Noria team would spare no expense to add the missing piece. . So far, the names of possible reinforcements have not been released.
On December 22, “Potro” Gutiérrez stated that the continuity of Iván Morales and Michael Estrada for the following season is not guaranteed. The Chilean striker belongs to the capital team, but has not lived up to expectations, while the Ecuadorian is on loan and his letter belongs to Toluca.
The reporter Adrián Esparza Oteo, from the TUDN chain, added that after the negotiation to bring in Luis Suárez fell through, the team looked at Estrada again, who at that time was not making plans.
In the event that the board does not find a striker with the characteristics they are looking for, there is the possibility that the squad will remain as it is, that is, with Michael Estrada, Gonzalo Carneiro and Augusto Lotti, who is a midfielder, but can also play like nine.
