Culiacán, Sinaloa.- In tune with the efforts of the Federal Government to position Mexico as a competitive tourist powerincrease the attraction of investments, diversify the industrial investment and expansion of tourism and hydro-agricultural infrastructureGovernor Rubén Rocha Moya and a delegation of 25 Sinaloan businessmenheld a dinner this Wednesday night at the National Palace with President AMLOwhich was attended by national business leaders such as Francisco Cervantes, President of the Business Coordinating Council, Carlos Slim Domit (Grupo Carso), Vicente Yañez (Antad), Carlos Bremer (Value Group), Daniel Chávez Moran (Grupo Vidanta), among others.

The purpose of the meeting was to analyze the infrastructure projects of the third package of works promoted by the Federal Government and special interest for Sinaloansregarding tourist developments such as Spirit Beachnew investments in the airline industry, hydro-agricultural workssuch as irrigation systems the Picachos and Santa María damsin addition to announcing the next Great Special Draw of the National Lottery to be held on September 15, in which lots of land in Sinaloa and cash prizes will be raffled, highlighting that the proceeds raised will be used to complete the Santa Maria Damlocated in the south of the state.

Who attended the meeting with AMLO?

The Sinaloa delegation was made up of businessmen from the tourism, agricultural, aquaculture, construction, service and food sectors, in addition to Enrique Díaz Vega, Secretary of Finance and Javier Gaxiola Coppel, Secretary of Economy.

Among the businessmen who attended the dinner at the National Palace, the presence of Agustín Coppel Luken (Grupo Coppel), Jesús Vizcarra Calderón (Grupo Viz), José Eduvigildo Carranza Beltrán (Grupo Pinsa), Juan Manuel Ley (Grupo Ley), Amado Guzmán Reynaud (Petroil Group), Sebastián Arana Escobar (Meprosa), Velia Fabiola García López (Calzzapato Group), Carlos Berdegué Sacristán (El Cid Resorts), Guillermo Elizondo Collard (Ceres Group), Octaviano Carrillo Urtusuastegui (Mexican Aquaculture Group), Nemesio Artola Sada (Agricola GS), Ioanis Stabropoulos Escobosa (Valores Horticolas del Pacífico), Jesús Enrique Castro García (Agricola Tepaichopa), José María Pablos González (Agroexportadora del Noroeste), Eduardo de la Vega Canelos (Agricola La Primavera), José Gil López Favela (Lof Agro), Juan José Arellano Hernández (ArHe Group), José Luis Mogollón (Quivira), David Coppel Calvo (Arco Holdings), Mónica Murillo Rogers (Fetasa), Jesús Armando Kuroda Alvarado (Kuroda Park), Joel Valenzu ela Parra (Jova Graneros), Fernando Camacho Tirado (Producer) and Sergio Lizárraga Lizárraga (Lizos Producer).

What did the guests eat at the meeting?

Tabasco, like each and every one of the states that make up the Mexican Republic, It has a rich gastronomy and, in particular, a wide variety of tamales. On this occasion, the tamale chosen by AMLO to attend to his guests, was the “chipilin”.

The chipilín tamale has different versions but, in the state of Tabasco, it is made from strained dough mixed with chipilín leaves (plant native to Central America belonging to the Fabaceae family), broth and lardwrapped in a banana leaf and, in addition, accompanied with tomato sauce and sprinkled with tropical cream cheese.

This was the dish that the guests at the important meeting that brought together the great Mexican business community were able to taste.