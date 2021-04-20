After the launch of the Ghibli Hybrid Last year, the Levante Hybrid represents the second phase on the path to electrification of Maserati, which includes the electrification of all its new models.

The Levante Hybrid combines the two-liter 4-cylinder engine with a 48-volt hybrid system that recovers energy during deceleration and braking. Staying true to its DNA, Maserati has chosen a hybrid solution that aims, above all else, to maintain the exceptional level of performance while saving fuel.

The results obtained are un even better performance with lower fuel consumption. It maintains the same brilliance and performance of the V6 gasoline engine while saving fuel, making the Levante Hybrid more efficient than versions of the Levante with diesel or gasoline engines.

The hybrid system offers the recovery figures of the diesel version together with the power and acceleration of the V6 350 hp gasoline, all combined with a notable reduction in CO2 emissions, which are reduced by more than 18% compared to the gasoline version and 3% compared to diesel under the WLTP cycle.

The Maserati 48-volt hybrid system consists primarily of four components: BSG, battery, eBooster and a DC / DC converter. The BSG (Belt Starter Generator) does the work of an alternator, recovering energy during braking and deceleration and charging the battery located in the trunk, which, in turn, powers the eBooster.

The operation of the hybrid system guarantees that the eBooster is available, through the battery or the BSG, whenever it is needed. The combination of the BSG and the eBooster It also provides extra power when the engine reaches its maximum speed in Sport mode, squeezing the most out of the car’s performance, while Normal mode provides an optimal balance between performance and fuel consumption.

The hybrid version weighs less than the equivalent with a 6-cylinder engine and, above all, has a better weight distribution, since the engine is mounted in the front and the batteries are installed in the rear.

Thanks to a maximum power of 330 hp and a maximum torque of 450 Nm available from 2,250 rpm, and with more than 90% of it from 1,750 rpm, the new Levante Hybrid, only available with four-wheel drive, achieves a top speed of 240 km / h and accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in 6 seconds. At the same time it achieves more than 18% fuel savings compared to the 350hp V6 petrol engine, while maintaining the same level of performance.

The Maserati Levante Hybrid features the Maserati Q4 Intelligent All-Wheel Drive System, with a multi-disc clutch. with electronic control that is installed inside a transfer case connected to the front axle by a driveshaft. The system is designed to provide traditional Maserati rear-wheel drive dynamism, even on low-grip surfaces. It works by transferring more traction to the front wheels when needed and with immediate response.

In normal driving situations the Q4 system delivers 100% of the torque to the rear wheels. On slippery surfaces, or in case of loss of traction on the rear axle (with acceleration from zero or driving at very high speed in curves), the system reacts immediately by transferring the traction necessary to the front wheels and, in just 150 milliseconds, it goes from delivering 100% of the traction to the rear wheels to achieving a torque distribution of up to 50:50 between both axles.

In addition, the Levante Hybrid is equipped as standard with a limited slip differential on the rear axle. This ensures optimal traction in any driving situation. Asymmetric lock feature offers 25% lock on acceleration and 35% lock on hold.

Maserati sound



The Levante Hybrid remains in all respects the “Maserati of SUVs.” Even in sound, which, despite its hybrid drive, emits the unmistakable roar of all Trident Mark models. The sound is achieved without resorting to amplifiers, just by adjusting the fluid dynamics of the exhausts and with resonators that are tuned to achieve their characteristic sound.

The Levante Hybrid hits the market with the new GT trim, which features lthe GranLusso styling features on the exterior, and with the Sport Pack available as an option. It will have chrome finishes on the front bumper and grille, already seen in the GranLusso versions, and the GT logo is located under the side air intakes. GT interiors are characterized by Standard Grain leather and Black Piano finish. The full range of Levante leathers and finishes will be available as an option.

Data sheet Motor: 330 hp hybrid gasoline Consumption: Pending approval Length / width / height (in meters): 5.00 / 1.98 / 1.69 Trunk: 580 liters Price: Levante range from 93,400 euros

The Levante Hybrid is presented with a nNew 3-layer metallic blue color called Azzurro Astro; one color available in the Maserati Fuoriserie Program. In addition, the Levante color palette will add the Grigio Evoluzione for the hybrid versions, a color that is already present in the Ghibli Hybrid. It has some details in cobalt blue, the shade chosen to identify hybrid cars and which has already been used by Maserati to distinguish the Ghibli Hybrid.

The interior features an 8.4 ”center screen with improved resolution and graphics, and most of all, with a visual effect that with the appearance of being a single curved screen in which the air vents have been embedded, allowing a vertical view of the whole.

The instrumentation, including a rev counter and a large speedometer (still analog but with improved graphics) on both sides of the 7 ”TFT screen, it has a technologically advanced appearance. Play with the effects of combining glossy and matte blacks. The circular frame containing the numbers is glossy and reflective black, while the central frame, which contains the indicator lights, is matte black.