In previous weeks, mention was made of the interest that the Pumas team had in taking over the services of the Tigres player, the goalkeeper Miguel Ortega.
Ortega, who doesn’t have many opportunities in Tigres in the presence of Nahuel Guzmán; However, the Felines have not facilitated the departure of his substitute goalkeeper and negotiations are at a standstill.
However, the media reports that the Mexican goalkeeper would be putting pressure on the feline board to let him out in this transfer market towards CDMX to sign up with the Pumas.
The goalkeeper debuted with the cats in the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2019, in which the cats came out with the victory of the Aztec by beating América 2-1. However, and despite the fact that the goalkeeper has shown confidence in the friendlies that he has had action while Guzmán is in the team, he will not see minutes with the auriazul team.
The 27-year-old player played eight games between Liga MX, Copa MX and Leagues Cup, where he conceded 16 goals in total, and if his departure materialized, it would be one more loss for the feline team, adding to those of the wingers Luis Rodríguez and Francisco Venegas and that of the central defender Hugo Ayala.
Regios and Pumas are negotiating in the sense of being able to define if Ortega will reach those of the UNAM under a definitive sale or by loan, although it is expected that they will soon reach an agreement.
Miguel Mejía Barón, who today is an important manager in the Pumas team, is the one who is doing what is necessary to materialize this situation, knowing the player in depth for the years in which he was with the San Nicolás team.
