One of the novels of the last days in the Liga MX was that of which team the Uruguayan Fernando Gorriarán would reach for the next tournament, since there has been much speculation about the destinations that the player may have, and that is, teams like América, Cruz Azul and even Pumas showed interest in the midfielder.
However, this situation could have come to an end, since everything points to the fact that the team that managed to get services for the Santos Laguna midfielder was the Tigres team.
In days gone by, the cats were the team that had bid with the greatest insistence to hire the player. After the lagoons rejected a first offer from the royals, those led by Diego Cocca insisted again and presented a second offer, which it seems that those from the region would have accepted.
The player would welcome the change of team, because since the year he arrived in 2019, he immediately excelled in the warriors, reaching the Uruguayan National Team, although he could not make the final cut for the Qatar 2022 World Cup .
In total, he has played 124 games with the Santos Laguna shirt, scoring 18 times and giving 20 assists. Coming from their best tournament, the signing of the cats on this occasion seems to be correct, because they would be signing one of the best players in their position in our football.
Everything indicates that the signing will become official in the next few hours and the player will reach the feline team in the preseason that is taking place in the Riviera Maya for the Clausura 2023.
#details #imminent #arrival #Fernando #Gorriarán #Tigres
Leave a Reply