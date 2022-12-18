Everything seems to indicate that one more Mexican will play in European soccer from this winter market. After several months of negotiations, Monterrey and Espanyol de Barcelona would have reached an agreement for César Montes. The ‘Periquitos’ had shown interest in the ‘Cachorro’ since September, but Rayados refused to release their central defense before the World Cup.
Montes started with the Mexican National Team in the three games of the tricolor team in Qatar and, in general terms, left a good impression. This would have motivated the Espanyol board to speed up the negotiations to close the operation. After a push and pull of several weeks, it seems that it has finally come to fruition.
According to the most recent reports, Espanyol would pay Monterrey a figure of one million euros for the transfer of César Montes and there would also be a mandatory purchase option for another seven million.
If everything goes as planned, “Cachorro” Montes would join the “Periquitos” from January 1, 2023. In this way, the 25-year-old central defender will fulfill his dream of playing on the Old Continent.
Montes would be linked with the Barcelona team until 2028.
In the summer market, Monterrey received a juicy offer from CSKA Moscow, but Rayados rejected it. In the same transfer period, Espanyol approached the board of the Sultana del Norte team, but they did not accept the first offer.
