Princess Leonor is already on his way to Montevideo (Uruguay), aboard the Juan Sebastián Elcano school ship, after five days in Salvador de Bahía (Brazil) who culminated in a carnival party that has occupied the interest of all media.

The princess was enjoying the performance of the Olodum bandin the Praça Das Artes, a way of welcoming in advance to the carnival, the party by Antonomasia in Brazil.

In the concert, the princess appears very livelysurrounded by some of her friends from the Navy. Remember that Leonor travels with another 75 Guardamarinas, of which there are only nine women.

Like her classmates, the princess of Asturias could take off her uniform and use her own styling to enjoy the atmosphere: White top -tard top tracks knotted in the chest Baby Doll and Two necklaces, one of them long with beads, geometric earrings and black bag. The hair, by the regulation always collected in a bun, carried it in a high bedroom.

c c

Some of the military who went with her, carried Even allegorical paintings of the carnival in the arms. Everyone looked very smiling, with flowery and cheerful shirts, looks carefree and drinks in hand, above all, water.

In the image that has transcended this moment, There are recognizable faces among students who are with herand that appear in other official images, disseminated by the Royal House.