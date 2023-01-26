The 2023 MotoGP line-up continues to take shape, not only obviously in terms of riders – already widely defined – but also as regards the shapes and colors of the prototypes at the start in the premier class in the season now upon us with the shakedown that will involve the test riders and the only rookie Augusto Fernandez already from 5 to 7 February in Malaysia on the Sepang circuit which will also host the first official test session scheduled from 10 to 12 February. After Yamaha, Ducati and Ducati Pramac today was the turn of KTM remove the veils from the official bikes that will be entrusted to Brad Binder and the new purchase Jack Miller, a returning horse for the Mattighofen manufacturer since the Australian rider has already defended the orange-black colors in 2014 in Moto3, almost touching the title conquered by Alex Marquez. Here are all the details of the KTM 2023.





