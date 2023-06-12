Today has been a day of many advances in terms of video games that will arrive in the future on Xbox, that ranges from expected revelations like Fable and to release dates of the famous Forza Motosport. However, the star of the show was going to be Starfield, a game that had its first direct focus.

The first thing that they have established for us in the video is that we can create our main character of the adventure to our liking, something that has been improving in the interface of Bethesda games year after year. For its part, there is talk of the navigation of planes, which will be diverse as the player releases part of the main and secondary missions.

Added to this are the different points of view for the avatar to drive, so users will have the option of being able to play both in the third-person view as well as in the first. Presuming at the same time, that the number of missions and NPC’s with which to interact can be for hours thanks to all the content that can be explored and discovered as the game progresses.

There is also the decision-making factor at certain points, thus giving some different dialogue depending on the situation. Of course, like every self-respecting RPG, there will be increased levels that are taken to skill trees, and unlike other games, these have a generous amount of powers that fit the type of game of each one.

For its part, there is talk of exploration in the spaceship, since there are not many sections in which we will carry this vehicle automatically, we must take care of our rivals who may attack. In the same way, the ship can be improved so that it is increasingly lethal and thus traveling from one place to another is a little safer for the crew member in question.

It has even taken the theme of companions that can go on adventures with your character to different characters, which can be customized to behave in a certain way and even have romances. For its part, there is an android that can serve as a company, being of great help to finish off the most difficult enemies in the galaxy, because they can even invade the ship.

In the travel interface part, the user is told what type of materials they can find after exploring for the first time, this in order not to spoil the surprise, but also giving clues to said objects so that they can be obtained. later. The best thing is that there will be all kinds of rivals, ranging from humans themselves to alien life forms.

That’s not all in terms of content, because you can put a kind of base, with large-scale customization, since there is furniture and all the objects to be able to decorate and even increase its performance. The weapons also have great detail, since they have very realistic characteristics and with different effects that will depend on the taste of the player who tries them.

Everything concludes with the comment that it is expected to be one of the most ambitious games in terms of content and exploration, also the revelation that there will be a special watch for sale with which you can interact in some way with the game. It is also confirmed that the special edition control of the game and headphones are real, very soon there will be details of the pre-sale of these.

The game launches on September 6 for Xbox Series X / S and PC.

Via: Starfield Direct