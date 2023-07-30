Not content with signing Sergio Canales, Monterrey is looking to deliver another bombshell in the Liga MX transfer market. The board headed by Jose Antonio Noriega seeks to add another world-class footballer to the Rayados squad: Lucas Moura. The former Tottenham player is the albiazules’ priority after having tied up Canales. But how close are they to convincing the carioca star?
According to the most recent reports, Lucas Moura is analyzing whether to accept Rayados’ offer or sacrifice money and sign for Sao Paulo, the team with which he made his professional debut. According to reporter Willie González, the Sultana del Norte team would be offering a salary of 5 million dollars a year.
Some Brazilian media indicated that Monterrey had already reached an agreement to add Moura to their ranks, however the journalist Miguel Arizpe points out that this is only a strategy on the part of the representatives to make the negotiations more expensive and for Sao Paulo to pay more.
So far there is no certainty about what the fate of Lucas Moura will be. Monterrey has already matched the amount of money sought by the Brazilian’s representatives, but the operation has not yet been completed.
The 30-year-old South American winger has yet to make a decision. In the event that this option falls through, the Monterrey board of directors would already have a plan B in mind: another player with a poster in European soccer.
