The ceremony of assumption of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will definitely be like none in America’s memory.

The democrat will swear as the president number 46 this Wednesday in the middle of a pandemic that has already claimed 400,000 deaths in the country and caused an economic crisis unprecedented in decades. Added to this already dramatic situation is a transition bombarded by the outgoing president who has not yet admitted his defeat and will not attend the swearing in or greet his successor in the White House.

And as a corollary to this explosive cocktail, enormous tension is added due to threats to the security of the act, days after the assault on the Capitol by a mob of Donald Trump supporters.

The Capitol in the background, unreachable. Photo: AFP

Some 25,000 members of the National Guard, Thousands of police officers and agents from various security forces are deployed in downtown Washington, which is fenced off and blocked as a militarized zone divided into a red and a green sector, according to restrictions. Cement blocks, checkpoints, armor, barbed wire and camouflaged uniforms replaced the traditional dances and festivities of several days that usually mark the change of government.

Around the Capitol, the White House and the Mall (the huge green esplanade in the center of the city) they are closed for several days and the subway stops in the area blocked.

For the pandemic and much more now that there are strong fears for safety, there will be few guests to the ceremony and most of the parties will take place in virtual form. As a preamble to the formal day of assumption, on Tuesday night (at 5.30 it is night in Washington) dozens of lights will be turned on on the Mall, near the Lincoln Memorial water mirrors, with thousands of american flags, in tribute to the fatal victims of the pandemic. The idea will be replicated in most of the large cities of the country.

On the day that the Constitution indicates that the transfer of command must take place, on January 20, Trump is expected to leave the White House early with his wife Melania. Tradition indicates that he should receive Biden and his wife Jill in the presidential mansion (it is possible that the Democratic couple will sleep in the house opposite, in the Blair House) and from there they all leave together to the ceremony. But Trump decided that will leave early home in Florida without running into the Bidens. It will be the first time in 152 years that a president does not go to the oath of his successor.

Social distance

The oath will be at noon at Capitol steps, where about 1,000 guests located with social distance will stay. It is a very small number of people because the access of officials and journalists has been limited to the extreme.

Hundreds of thousands of people attend presidential inaugurations, but this time people are invited participate from their homes. Lady Gaga will sing the national anthem and Jennifer Lopez will have another musical participation.

Military trucks cut off access to Congress, where Biden will take office. Photo: AFP

Biden will be sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts and the Democrat, who is a practicing Catholic, will use an old bible that belonged to his family. In a very symbolic act, Harris, who will be the first woman and the first African American and Indian to be vice president of the country, will be anointed in her position before Magistrate Sonia Sotomayor, the first Latina in the High Court.

Biden will pronounce later his first speech as president, which transpired that he will be focused on the fight against the pandemic, the economic reactivation and his idea of ​​closing the deep wounds that have been opened in society during the Trump administration.

A parade in solitude

Barack and Michelle Obama greet during the inauguration ceremony in 2013. Photo: AP

Then it will move to the west front of the Capitol, where will review to the different military forces and then go to the Arlington Cemetery. There he will lay an offering at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier along with former Presidents Barack Obama, George W Bush, Bill Clinton and their respective wives. The other former president still alive, Democrat James Carter, 96, announced that he would not attend due to health issues.

From there Biden and his wife will travel part of Pennsylvania Avenue in the so-called Presidential Escort, from 15th Street to the White House, where they will be accompanied by various military forces who will play their instruments. This parade, which usually takes place among thousands of supporters who greet the new president, will be held this time almost alone.

Television screens in American homes will project the “Virtual Parade through the United States,” featuring different communities, a way to showcase the diversity of the entire country.

No dances

Unlike other years, this time there will be no galas in Washington. Photo: EFE

At 8:30 pm, a special called “Celebrating America” will be broadcast on television, which will show “the resistance, the heroism and the commitment of the people to heal and rebuild the country,” according to what they said from Biden’s offices.

Will be driven by Tom Hanks and Eva Longoria and will include performances in iconic country venues from the Foo Fighters, John Legend, Lin Manuel Miranda, Bruce Springsteen, Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, Ant Clemons and Jon Bon Jovi, among others. It can also be viewed on YouTube and other social networks.

The parties and dances with guests from all over the country that usually flood the nights in the assumptions will be this time missing. Biden and his wife will sleep for the first time in the White House. In these times of crisis, the president already has prepared a battery of decrees to begin to govern the same day of its assumption. The deep crisis admits of no delay.

Washington, correspondent

ap