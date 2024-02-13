Details of the Ferrari SF-24
Today at 12:00 Ferrari presented the SF-24, the car that will compete in the 2024 F1 world championship.
Below is the published list of the Scuderia di Maranello regarding all the details of the data sheet of the new single-seater which will be entrusted to drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.
Carbon fiber honeycomb composite chassis with halo protection for the passenger compartment. Carbon fiber body and seat
Ferrari 8-speed longitudinal gearbox plus rear
Hydraulically controlled rear differential
Brembo self-ventilating carbon disc brakes (front and rear) and electronic control system on the rear brakes.
Front strut suspension (push-rod scheme), rear suspension (pull-rod).
Total weight with water, oil and pilot 798 kg
Front and rear wheels: 18″.
Power unit
Name 066/12
Displacement 1600 cc
Max rpm 15,000
Single turbo supercharging
Petrol flow rate 100 kg/hr max
V6 90° configuration
No. of cylinders 6
Bore 80 mm
Stroke 53 mm
4 valves per cylinder
Direct injection, max 500 bar
ERS system
Configuration Hybrid energy recovery system with electric motor generators
Battery pack Lithium ion batteries with a minimum weight of 20 kg
Battery energy 4 MJ
MGU-K power 120 kW
MGU-K max rpm 50,000
MGU-H max rpm 125,000
