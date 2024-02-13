Details of the Ferrari SF-24

Today at 12:00 Ferrari presented the SF-24, the car that will compete in the 2024 F1 world championship.

Below is the published list of the Scuderia di Maranello regarding all the details of the data sheet of the new single-seater which will be entrusted to drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

Carbon fiber honeycomb composite chassis with halo protection for the passenger compartment. Carbon fiber body and seat

Ferrari 8-speed longitudinal gearbox plus rear

Hydraulically controlled rear differential

Brembo self-ventilating carbon disc brakes (front and rear) and electronic control system on the rear brakes.

Front strut suspension (push-rod scheme), rear suspension (pull-rod).

Total weight with water, oil and pilot 798 kg

Front and rear wheels: 18″.

Power unit

Name 066/12

Displacement 1600 cc

Max rpm 15,000

Single turbo supercharging

Petrol flow rate 100 kg/hr max

V6 90° configuration

No. of cylinders 6

Bore 80 mm

Stroke 53 mm

4 valves per cylinder

Direct injection, max 500 bar

ERS system

Configuration Hybrid energy recovery system with electric motor generators

Battery pack Lithium ion batteries with a minimum weight of 20 kg

Battery energy 4 MJ

MGU-K power 120 kW

MGU-K max rpm 50,000

MGU-H max rpm 125,000