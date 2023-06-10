Last Wednesday the signing of Lionel Messi with the set of Miami Inter of Major League Soccer.
The euphoria that this news has caused among fans is such that they are already anxiously waiting for the main sports stores to put the ‘Flea’ shirt on sale in order to purchase it.
This news not only surprised the American fans, but also the Mexicans, who are waiting for the arrival of Messi,
How to watch MLS and Messi’s Inter Miami in Mexico?
As of the 2023 season, MLS can be seen in Mexico through the Apple TV signal, a streaming signal that has broadcast rights for the next 10 years.
Likewise, if you have an Apple TV+ signal, you will be able to access some matches of the American competition.
On the other hand, to be able to follow all the MLS matches, you can contract the MLS Season Pass through Apple TV, which costs $149.00 pesos per month and $999.00 pesos for the entire season.
On the other hand, the Mexican soccer player Rodolfo Pizarro will be a partner of the Argentine star. It must be remembered that after his ephemeral stay and with few reflectors in Rayados de Monterrey, he returned to soccer in the neighboring country with Inter Miami.
It is in this way that Lionel Messi will be defending his third shirt in his football career abroad, the first being Barcelona, to make way for PSG.
