The current Mexican football champion, the Tigres, continue on vacation after having won the Clausura 2023 championship.
Although the information on stove soccer has not been long in coming, and despite the fact that few movements are expected to exist in the squad led by Robert Dante Siboldi, there will be some changes.
One of them would be in the goal, although it is true that the Argentine goalkeeper Nahuel Guzmán will continue to be the undisputed starter, what is also a fact is the interest of Tigres in the Mexican goalkeeper sebastian jury.
The national goal would seek to leave Cruz Azul to have minutes in some other Mexican football squads. It is there where the feline managers have not hesitated and have already raised their hands to ask about his services, to be able to dispute the second position of goalkeeper with Miguel Ortega.
Although the negotiations would not be easy, and it is that the technical director Ricardo Ferretti does not know with whom to start the next contest under the three sticks.
On the one hand, he has the option of continuing to use Jesús Corona, although there is also the possibility that ‘Chuy’ will become more of a leader on the bench, and Jurado and Andrés Gudiño will compete for first place.
In recent days there was also talk about the interest of the Juarez Braves by Jury, however, as the days went by, everything faded away and the border team has decided to look for another goalkeeper.
