Club América is looking for reinforcements for the Clausura 2023 tournament and one of the positions where they want to reinforce themselves is on the right side.
It should be remembered that they did not reinforce the position after the departure of Jorge Sanchez to the ajax of the eredivisieLikewise, the azulcrema fans have remained largely on the renewal of Miguel Layun who is one of those who can play in that position.
In addition, the one who took the starting position, the youth emilio laraAlthough he is not a natural right back, he has fulfilled his position, but even so, they need one more element so that the coaching staff headed by Fernando Ortiz have options in case of injury, as well as internal competition.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Diego Barbosa 26 years old is one of the options, without pregnancy, Grupo Orlegi, does not want exchanges and asks for the definitive sale of the player for 4 million dollars. The player was part of the two-time Atlas championship, which is why he has aroused the interest of the Azulcremas.
On the other hand, the youth squad from los angeles galaxy, Julian Araujo, is also one of the options, unfortunately the League is putting many obstacles to his transfer, from money to the starting conditions. It will be a matter of time to see what decision the azulcrema directive will have or if they go in search of more options.
#details #fullbacks #America #Clausura
Leave a Reply