AMERICA 🦅

Latest update on ML, complex negotiations.

➡️ Barbosa, sale of around 4 MDD + contractual improvement. Orlegi DOES NOT accept exchanges.

➡️ Araujo, obstacles from MLS in price and conditions of departure.

Similar prices. They are still under analysis. Nothing closed.

— Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) December 28, 2022