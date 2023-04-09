Tigres has become one of the most relevant teams in Liga MX in recent years. The UANL team has been characterized by its successes on the pitch, the signing of world-class soccer players and its exposure both nationally and internationally. The feline team has several plans for the future, such as the construction of its own stadium and the expansion of its brand.
In this context, Tigres announced the renewal of the contract with Adidas so that it continues to wear them until 2027. The German brand has been in charge of the uniforms and other clothing for the Nuevo León team since 2006.
In a statement, the feline team mentioned that during the 17 years that the business relationship with Adidas has been going on, “firm steps” have been taken to build “an increasingly solid story.” In the document, Tigres highlighted that together they developed the first exclusive jersey for a women’s team in all the leagues in the world.
The cats closed their statement indicating that they will soon announce new products and collaborations designed especially for the Incomparables, as UANL Tigres fans are popularly known.
Adidas currently dresses some of the most important teams in the world, such as Real Madrid, Manchester United, Juventus, Bayern Munich, Ajax and Arsenal.
#details #renewal #Tigres #Adidas
