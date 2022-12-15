For several days in different media, information began to spread about the interest of Deportivo Cruz Azul in taking over the services of the historic Uruguayan striker, Luis Suarez.
Although many have handled it as a simple rumor, others have said that the Uruguayan’s agency offered it in Mexico, but who would have already launched an offer are Los Angeles F.C. of Major League Soccer, however, there are others who give the version such as the Mexican portal Halftime and the Uruguayan journalist buysan They almost give it up, but two more interested clubs appeared, one from another League.
The possible signing of the man who at some point was the best ‘9’ on earth is to the total satisfaction of the coach Raul Gutierrezwho knows that the need to bring in a center forward who imposes conditions after the departure of Santiago Gimenez to soccer in the Netherlands with the Feyenoord.
In addition to the media hit and the illusion that having the third highest scorer in the history of Barcelona would generate in the fans and although obviously he no longer has the same level as a few years ago and that he is about to turn 36 in January, he could still make a difference
It should be noted that the footballer’s salary is a limitation, in addition, to the interest of other teams, so it will be a matter of time before the player and his representative make the decision about the next destination.
The last summer, Suarez He left European soccer when he left Atlético de Madrid after two seasons and returned to Uruguayan soccer for a semester to play with the National of Montevideo from where he emerged as a footballer and was able to be champion once again.
Currently, according to the portal transfer markthas a value of 4 million eurosbut at the moment he is a free agent, so the sky-blue team would only have to worry about his salary.
