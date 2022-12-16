CHIVAS 🐐

✍🏼 CD Guadalajara has sent an offer for Daniel Ríos. Charlotte FC, discusses, willing to trade. At the same time, there is already contact with an agent/player in search of an agreement.

➡️ Chivas prioritizes Ríos

➡️ Principle of agreement on the amount of the file with the Club and MLS pic.twitter.com/JDxBqNzN2L

— Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) December 16, 2022