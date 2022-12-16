Chivas de Guadalajara is undergoing a renovation process. After several failures, the rojiblanca board opted for a new project, this time headed by the legendary Fernando Hierro. In this new stage, the Sacred Flock will bet on his basic forces and will also seek to attract the best Mexican talent that is available.
Chivas has some limitations, since the Liga MX market tends to greatly inflate the prices of the best local soccer players. In this sense, the rojiblancos have had to look for Mexican talent in other leagues, such as the MLS. According to newspaper reports, Guadalajara was very interested in hiring the Mexican-American striker Brando Vázquez, but the negotiations did not prosper.
However, efforts to hire Daniel Ríos from Charlotte FC appear to be going from strength to strength. According to a report by journalist Fernando Esquivel, Chivas de Guadalajara has already sent an offer to take over the services of the 27-year-old player and there is already contact with the agent and the player to reach an agreement.
According to this report, there would already be a principle of agreement between Chivas, Charlotte FC and MLS.
Daniel Ríos is a 27-year-old center forward born in Mexico City. The element was formed in the basic forces of Chivas de Guadalajara and had steps with teams such as Coras de Tepic and Zacatepec before trying their luck in the minor leagues in the United States.
In 2018 he arrived at Nashville SC, where he found his best version as a professional. Thanks to his good performances, he caught the interest of Charlotte FC. With this club he has scored nine goals in 30 games.
Chivas would be very interested in adding the forward for the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX.
#details #signing #Daniel #Ríos #Chivas
Leave a Reply