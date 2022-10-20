The return of the prodigal son, Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez to Club Deportivo Guadalajara has been the longing of most of the rojiblanco fans who want to see the one who was once their scorer, wear their colors again.
However, the footballer himself who has expressed his love for the Sacred Flock has not given false hope, since he has always replied that he does not know if he will be able to wear the red and white house again before his retirement from the fields.
With the recent arrival of Ferdinand Iron As sports director of Guadalajara, the footballer’s return could become a reality, this is because the Spaniard knows perfectly ‘Chicharito‘, because he was the technical assistant of Carlo Ancelotti during the year in which Hernandez He was at Real Madrid in the 2014-2015 season.
In this way, the Spanish leader has what it takes to seek an agreement with the striker from Los Angeles Galaxywho has had a wonderful individual campaign with the Major League Soccer squad and is about to play in the Western Conference semifinals against Los Angeles F.C. next weekend.
in the column Sancadilla of Reform Group They published everything that would imply that the rojiblanco team makes an effort for their youth squad, even the brand that dresses the Sacred Flock (Puma) could intervene to try to convince him: “The first is the good level that Javier has shown in the current season with the Los Angeles Galaxy. Given the lack of goals in Chivas and the shortage of Mexican strikers, Chicharito is one of the best there is“.
“The second factor is that Hierro and Javier coincided in Spain during the Guadalajara stage at Real Madrid. He is no stranger to ‘Bubu’ Hierro, who knows the importance of having top players on a squad. And, thirdly, the factor that favors the operation is the brand that dresses Chivas and also sponsors Chicharito”
