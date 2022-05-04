Since the departure of Marcelo Michel Leaño as technical director of Chivas de Guadalajara, several names have been considered to take over this position. Ricardo Cadena has done a great job as interim and there are chances that he will be the one chosen to take the reins of the club for Apertura 2022. However, the Sacred Flock could bet on a much more ambitious project.
Names like Antonio Mohamed, Matías Almeyda or even Ricardo Ferretti are some of the candidates that sounded to arrive at Chivas de Guadalajara. According to some journalistic reports, the rojiblanca board would bet on the services of one of the most popular technicians in the world: Marcelo Bielsa. These reports indicate that the Flock has already offered the position to “Loco” and that he is considering the offer.
According to the SoyChivaHermano portal, Chivas managers approached Bielsa to offer him the job position about a month ago. This report indicates that the Argentine strategist is evaluating the conditions of the project, the club, the players, their game system, among other aspects. In other words, there is a rapprochement, but there is still no negotiation.
Chivas will have to wait for Bielsa to finish his analysis and decide whether to continue the process or not. The ‘Loco’ has experience in Liga MX. During the 1990s he managed Atlas de Guadalajara for two years and Club América for one season.
On February 27, Marcelo Bielsa was fired from Leeds United in the Premier League after a poor run of results. The Argentine coach led this club for four seasons and achieved promotion to the first division.
Chivas is not the only team interested in acquiring Bielsa’s services. According to this report, a South American team is looking to hire the ‘Loco’.
#details #arrival #Marcelo #Bielsa #Chivas
Leave a Reply