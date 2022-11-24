☝️ Performance meetings, words from Lalo Torres, change of plans and a birthday 🎂 👀

There was a bit of everything on Chivas’ third day of work on Isla Navidad. Here is the Rojiblanco Report 🎙 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/tFWAjtzqOS

— CHIVAS (@Chivas) November 24, 2022