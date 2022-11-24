The Guadalajara Sports Club returns this weekend to actions in an improvised field at the Isla Navidad concentration hotel to debut under the command of Veljko Paunovic in front of the Colima alligatorsa match corresponding to the rojiblanca preparation for the Clausura 2023.
The first team of the rojiblanco team finished this Wednesday with another double round of training at the facilities of the concentration hotel in the coastal city of Jalisco, in order to continue with what marks the preseason of almost two months, for the debut in the Day 1 of the Clausura 2023 against Club de Fútbol Monterrey at the BBVA Stadium.
Since the current coaching staff of Rebaño Sagrado took over the reins of the first team, they have dedicated themselves to carrying out an in-depth evaluation and analysis process of each of the members of the squad available, in order to define their line-up and positions. keys to reinforce as well as the elements that will integrate the list of transferables in the winter transfer market.
The calendar of preparation matches that the Guadalajara team scheduled for this preseason has undergone some modifications since initially the first preseason commitment would be in Verde Valle against the subsidiary tapatiobut it ended up being canceled and now they announced the change of date and time of their engagement in front of Colima alligatorsbelonging to the Second Division of the Premier League, as it was scheduled for Sunday morning on the field of the Isla Navidad hotel complex and the confrontation changed to the afternoon schedule.
The Sacred Flock will face Colima FCthis Saturday, November 26, 2022, on the field of the concentration hotel in Isla Navidad, during the rojiblanca preseason and the match has been agreed to begin at 4:05 p.m., central Mexico time.
