A few days ago in an interview Jose ‘Tato’ Noriega He mentioned that in Rayados there were no foreign reinforcements for the Clausura 2023 and that they would only be reinforced with Mexican players, to reinforce the existing national player base.
Today it was verified after Rayados’ interest in taking over the services of Jordi Cortizo, current player from Puebla who likes Víctor Manuel Vucetich a lot, was confirmed since it was ‘King Midas’ himself who debuted him when he was in Queretaro.
Jordi Cortizo was a player who was talked about a lot in recent weeks, because he is one of the best Mexicans currently in the Liga MX in his position, so it was not uncommon to see his name related to Chivas either America.
However, all these speculations remained in this, until today where it is mentioned that Rayados would have already submitted a formal offer for the player that would be around $7 million with which the royal team would hope to tie Cortizo in the coming days.
Undoubtedly, this movement makes sense after the more than possible casualties of Celso Ortiz and Rodolfo Pizarro, who would leave a hole in the midfield that little by little they will try to fill with reinforcements of a similar profile.
We will see how these negotiations progress in the coming days and if his signing is finalized, the Rayados would take over one of the most sought-after Mexicans of the last season.
