Despite the fact that DC fans already had a small glimpse of the first chapter in the new DCU, it should not be forgotten that this year we will see four projects that, in theory, are still part of the DCEU continuity. Of these films, the most anticipated is Flashand if you still have no idea what tape to expect, Here we tell you everything you need to know.

The Flash will once again introduce us to Barry Allen, played by Ezra Miller. The tape will be an adaptation of the events of flash point, acclaimed comic where our hero returns to the past to avoid the death of his mother. However, this substantially alters the future, so Flash will have to travel the multiverse to find a solution.

Thanks to this premise, the film has the freedom to explore different characters from the multiverse. Among those confirmed, we have Michael Keaton’s Batman. That’s right, the actor will reprise the role he first took on in 1989. Along with this, expect several cameos from other DCEU characters, such as Ben Affleck’s Batman, and Jason Momoa’s Aquaman. Unfortunately, reports have pointed out that Henry Cavill’s Superman and Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman will not have a role in this film.

On the other hand, Kiersey Clemons will give life to Iris West, whom we first saw in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Flash It is directed by Andy Muschietti, known for his work in horror movies. ITEM and IT Chapter Two. Muschietti has already demonstrated his ability to handle a large cast and complex plot, making him the perfect choice for this film.

The script for the film is written by Christina Hodson, who also wrote the script for the canceled Batgirl. Hodson is renowned for writing strong female characters and has a deep understanding of the DC universe. Her work for The Flash is expected to be a mix of action, emotion, and humor.

Considering the future of the DCU, The Flash is expected to be the end point of the universe that began with Man of Steel, albeit only for a few characters. In this regard, James Gunn, co-president of DC Studios, has pointed out that this is one of the most amazing superhero movies you have ever seenso we can at least hope for a decent ending.

Flash It will hit theaters on November 4, 2023.. On related topics, the plans for Batman in the DCU are revealed. Similarly, this will be the Superman movie for this new universe.

Editor’s Note:

Flash has the potential to be a nice send-off letter to everything the DCEU that Zack Snyder started stood for. Although the production faced several problems, and Ezra Miller’s reputation is not the best at the moment, the potential of this film is still quite high.

Via: The Flash