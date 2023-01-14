Bruno Valdez left his name inscribed in gold letters in the history of Club América. The Paraguayan defender arrived at the Águilas in July 2016 and from his first tournament he became a key element. With the Azulcrema team he won the 2018 Apertura title, the 2019 Clausura MX Cup and the 2019 Champion of Champions. In addition, the Guaraní soccer player is the defender with the most goals in the history of the institution, surpassing Alfredo Tena.
Valdez’s performance gradually fell with América, due to constant injuries, and his contract was not renewed to play the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX. In this way, the Paraguayan player was left as a free agent and can be signed with the team of his choice.
During the last weeks it was speculated that the element that emerged from the Sun of America could return to his country or play in another South American soccer league.
According to a report by journalist Fernando Esquivel, Bruno Valdez’s next destination would be Cruzeiro of the Brazilian first division. The communicator affirms that there is already an agreement between the Paraguayan defender and the team from Belo Horizonte. However, there are still some details to be defined for the movement to be officially announced.
Valdez and Cruzeiro have yet to agree on aspects of the contract, such as the possibility of an automatic renewal for another year if targets are met, as well as issues related to premiums. So far it is known that the Brazilian club offered a one-year bond to the former América player.
The 30-year-old defender played a total of 227 games for Club América and scored 27 goals.
