CRUZEIRO 🔵

✍🏼 There is a verbal agreement for Bruno Valdez to become a new Cruzeiro Esporte Clube player.

➡️ Details are still missing as a signature bonus.

➡️ And define the option of 1 more year for performance.

➡️ Offer for 1 year. pic.twitter.com/3xwZdyr9wn

— Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) January 13, 2023