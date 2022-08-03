Regarding theaccident at Riccione stationwhich took place at dawn on Sunday 31 July 2022, i obscure points about the death of the two sisters of 17 and 15 years, originally from the province of Bologna, are many. Investigators have yet to outline the exact dynamics of the accident that caused the tragic death of Giulia and Alessia Pisanu.

While the father states that he did not want to send them to dance that evening, accepting only out of exhaustion, and while the mother has returned to Italy from Romania, where she had been living for some time, the investigations into the death of the two sisters go on, while in Castenaso all the community clings to the family.

Some moments before the tragic accident were also reconstructed thanks to the testimony of several people. The second daughter called her father on the cell phone of a 24-year-old she met at Peter Pan, who gave them a lift to the station. Giulia’s phone had been stolen and Alessia’s was empty, but they were about to go home.

The train drivers said they saw them on the tracks, trying to warn them of the danger. 12 seconds of attempts and then death. It is not known whether the 14-year-old girl sitting on the platforms saw the oncoming train or not. But perhaps her older sister would die to save her: but why wasn’t she wearing her boots?

The questions that the investigators and the family try to answer are many. Also because mother Tatiana, mourning the disappearance of her two daughters, speaks of two young girls responsible for her. The Romanian woman had been separated from her husband Vittorio for about a year.

Accident at Riccione station, many questions still unanswered

The bodies of Giulia and Alessia have not yet been returned to the family, also because in reality they have been completely torn apart by the Frecciarossa which was traveling at almost 200 kilometers per hour.

The recognition of the victims, which will have to be confirmed with the DNA test, took place only thanks to the mobile phone of the younger sister.