Last year, in 2020, due to Corona epidemic, international cricket remained closed for a long time. Many major tournaments and bilateral series had to be canceled due to the growing transition. But as the situation was becoming normal now, only a disappointing news has come out of Zimbabwe. Actually, due to the increasing cases of Corona, all kinds of cricket activities have been banned with immediate effect.

In fact, 1342 new positive cases of corona have been reported in Zimbabwe in the last one week, while 29 people have died due to infection during this period. The government has once again put a lockdown to prevent infection. This decision has had a profound impact on cricket.

This is a very challenging situation – Zimbabwe Cricket Board

The Zimbabwe Cricket Board said in a statement on Sunday, “It is a very challenging situation. But Zimbabwe cricket aims to re-create the schedule of all the affected tournaments, including the Elite Men’s domestic T20 tournament, which was to start on Monday. When These competitions will be organized when it feels safe. “

Let us know that Zimbabwe has not hosted any team since the end of the year in March last year due to the growing cases of Corona virus. Zimbabwe was supposed to host Ireland in April last year and Afghanistan and India in August, but the tours were canceled due to the Corona epidemic.

Series with Afghanistan in danger

Significantly, Zimbabwe has to play a three-match T20 and two-match Test series with Afghanistan next month. If there is no control over the corona in Zimbabwe, then this series could be in danger. However, earlier this series was to be held in India, but after that Zimbabwe itself had talked about hosting Afghanistan.

