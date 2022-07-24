APPLAUSE 👊👏

The FIFA game presented the official cover for the 2023 Ultimate Edition. Its protagonists are Kylian Mbappé (PSG) and Sam Kerr (Chelsea).

It is the first time in the history of the video game that it will include a woman on the world cover.

📸: @easportsfifa

