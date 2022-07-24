Last Monday it was announced what will be the new cover of the game FIFA 2023which surprised and became a historic edition when a female soccer player appeared next to the French player Kylian Mbappe.
That is why today 90min We review what all the covers of the emblematic game created by EA Sports have been. Which is your favorite?
The first cover was that of issue 94, where they appear David Platt Y Ruud Gullit contesting a ball. Here the story would begin.
The second game had the Norwegian goalkeeper gracing the cover Erik Thorstvedtwho at that time was the figure of the Tottenham.
In the third edition it appeared on the cover Ronald deBoerwho is shown driving the ball after the tackle by Jason McAteer.
Already for the 97 edition, the Italian David Ginola he was the one who appeared on the cover of the emblematic game.
The first Spanish player to adorn a FIFA game cover was Raulwho shone in the image for the World Cup that year.
A year later, in 1999, that would be the cover before the millennium, which was simple and raised little expectation and emotion among fans.
By 2000, the legendary Pep Guardiola was chosen to appear on the cover of the new edition.
In 2001 another Spanish element would appear on the cover, this time being Gaizka Mendietawho is seen wearing the jersey of his team.
One of the most emblematic covers of the game was that of the 2002 edition, where the French appeared Thierry Henrydefending the shirt of the Arsenal.
What to say about the cover of 2003? Without a doubt, one of the best in the history of the video game. The stars appear in it David’s, Giggs Y Robert Carlos.
Another of the most iconic covers of FIFA was that of 2004, where they appear Henrythe first appearance of Ronaldinho Y Del Piero.
The cover of 2005 remained for history, since in this edition for the first time a Mexican game appeared on the front page, being the goalkeeper Oswaldo Sanchez.
A year later, now it was the turn of the Aztec striker Omar Bravowho was accompanied by adu and the brazilian Ronaldinho Gaucho.
The ‘Kikin’ Fonseca can boast of having appeared on the cover of FIFA 07 alongside none other than Ronaldinho.
In 2008 it was the turn of the Mexican goalkeeper William Ochoa. In this year he began the breakthrough in his professional career and appeared on the cover of FIFA.
For the second consecutive time, and being accompanied again by Ronaldinho, William Ochoa wore on the cover of 2009.
The ‘people’s idol’, Cuauhtemoc Blanco, was also part of the cover of one of the most important games in the world. It was in 2010 when the ‘Cuau’ appeared in the video game.
In 2011 the turn was for the Mexican player Carlos candle. The ‘Hyena’ appeared wearing the Arsenal shirt when his career was beginning to take shape on the Old Continent.
By 2012, the Aztec defender Rafael Marquez was the face of the game, along with men like Wayne Rooney and the american landon donovan.
One of the most drastic changes that surprised gamers occurred in FIFA 2013, since the EA Sports company decided to leave only one player on the cover, being the Argentine Leo Messi one of the figures.
One of the most requested by the Mexican fans came in 2014. The national striker Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez appeared with the Tricolor jersey and next to Leo Messi.
For 2015 there were few modifications on the cover, where again they appeared Leo Messi Y Javier Hernandez.
A year later, a vote was held for the general public to choose the Mexican face of this edition, which would accompany LionelMessi. The winner was the forward Marco Fabianwho had a good time with the Chivas.
In 2017, the dynamic was launched again so that the gamer fans will determine the player on the cover of this edition, the winner being the German Marco Reuswho started uphill.
Finally, after years of waiting, in 2018 Cristiano Ronaldo adorned the edition, being still a footballer of the real Madrid and prior to the World Cup.
For the 2019 edition, EA Sports decided again to send CR7 on the cover, being one of the favorites by users.
One of the most questioned covers and of which the public spoke out against was that of 2020, the same one that had the Belgian player Eden Hazard.
One of the most recent covers is that of FIFA 21, which adorns the French striker Kylian Mbappe.
This year’s cover was once again taken by the French attacker Kylian Mbappé, who was again shown wearing the shirt of the PSG.
Last Monday, what will be the next cover of FIFA 2023 became official, where the duo between Kylian Mbappe and the soccer player Sam Kerrwho plays in the women’s league of Chelsea.
This is the first time that a woman has appeared on the cover, marking a historical event in the game.
