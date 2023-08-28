Monday, August 28, 2023, 00:10



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Summer is always the time for breakups. Heat and love are not a good combination and on numerous occasions psychology and science have tried to explain this phenomenon, reaching the conclusion that if a couple is not doing well in the summer, with the absence of responsibilities and routinely, the focus is placed on what does not work in a relationship. For their part, astrology lovers say that when Venus, which is the planet of love, is retrograde, an intense period of review and restructuring of relationships begins. This phenomenon began on July 22 and will end on September 3. A planet is said to be retrograde when looking at it from Earth it appears to be rotating in the opposite direction from the rest. Be that as it may, the truth is that this 2023 will also go down in history as one of the summers in which many consolidated couples on the international scene have made the decision to separate their paths.

The most notorious breakup is undoubtedly that of Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro. The singing couple was organizing their wedding and the news fell like a jug of cold water for all their followers. Both confirmed that they continue to have a lot of affection and that there have been no third parties between them. Rauw wanted to give more details about it in an emotional song that she wrote as a farewell to her fiancée. «Just in case we never speak again and my favorite eyes don’t look at me again. I do this for when you want to remember your crazy person who really loved you”, sings the Puerto Rican in ‘Hayami Hana’.

Footballers and artists



They were followed by another of the most beloved on social networks: Tini Stoessel and Rodrigo De Paul. The Atlético de Madrid footballer regularly attended the singer’s concerts and Tini was present at the celebration of the World Cup in Argentina with De Paul. Nothing foreshadowed this end because just a few months before Rodrigo showed a tattoo with the singer’s name and there was speculation that they were engaged because of the diamond ring she wore valued at 57,000 euros. The same path was taken by her former teammate, Sergio Reguilón, and the ‘influencer’, Marta Díaz, after four years together. Although neither of them has confirmed this point or deleted their photos from the networks; the distance between the two is evident.

Love has also been broken from using it so much to various international artists. Alejandro Sanz broke up with Rachel Valdés after four years of relationship due to the wear and tear of living together. Ariana Grande has divorced from financial agent Dalton Gomez. They met in 2020 and in 2021 they got married in a very intimate wedding. Now, both maintain a good relationship and are collaborating so that their breakup is as friendly as possible. “We have both decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity towards our four children and remembering what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years”, with this message Ricky Martín announced his divorce after five years of marriage and four children for surrogacy with Jwan Yosef. The latest to join this long list has been the singer Britney Spears. Last week her divorce from Sam Asghari was known just fourteen months after they were married. Rumors point to infidelity on the part of the Iranian as the reason for the separation. It should be remembered that her husband was her only support throughout the process of fighting to cancel the guardianship that her father had over her. Now, she is left completely alone.

This summer the breakup of the ex-politician Albert Rivera and the singer Malú after four years of relationship and a daughter in common has also been known. He has already been linked to two other women since the information became known. The actress Natalie Pormant has also divorced the director Benjamin Millepied due to his infidelity.