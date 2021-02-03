Center of Mahón, in Menorca, last week. Adrià Riudavets / Europa Press

The last quarter of 2020 has left a positive note for the economy: although timidly, the national GDP advanced by 0.4%, removing the worst forecasts for the end of the year due to the third wave of infections. The evolution of regional activity shows that the improvement has been homogeneous: all the communities grew in the final stretch of 2020, except Asturias, Navarra and the Basque Country ―with decreases of 0.5%, 0.3% and 0.4% , respectively. The Balearic Islands, Valencian Community, Extremadura and Catalonia experienced the best brands. This is reflected in the latest estimates from the Fiscal Authority (Airef), published this Wednesday. But if the focus is extended to the whole of the year, it is clear that the impact of this crisis is being uneven by activity and by territory, and that it will take time to digest the blow.

The National Institute of Statistics left it black on white last week: the national GDP fell in 2020 by 11% compared to 2019 in terms of volume, with a year-on-year variation (compared to the same period of the previous year) of -9.1 % in the last three months of the year. Neither the strong rebound registered in the third quarter after the first de-escalation – of 16.4% – nor the slight growth of the last three months have managed to reverse a fall that will be remembered in history manuals as the worst blow to the economy since the Civil War.

The islands, Catalonia and the Valencian Community are the autonomies that have registered the greatest drops in GDP in 2020, according to Airef, and that have contributed the most to dragging down the economic performance of the country as a whole. The Balearic Islands, although it experienced the best mark at the end of 2020 in quarter-on-quarter rate with an advance of 0.9%, above the average of 0.4%, it was also the community that suffered the greatest decline in interannual terms: a 20% subsidence. The Valencian Community experienced something similar, which also grew 0.9% in the fourth quarter, but dismissed 2020 with a 9.6% loss of its activity. In the case of the Canary Islands, the drop was 12.5%, and 11.7% in Catalonia.

All the other communities suffered sharp falls in 2020, but unlike the four aforementioned autonomies they were lower than the average of 9.1%. Extremadura registered the least marked decline in the interannual rate, of 4.6%, followed by Castilla-La Mancha (-5.5%), Galicia and Murcia (-6.4%). The Community of Madrid registered a decline of 7.9%, while the Basque Country and Andalusia approached the average with an interannual drop of 8.5%.

The strong disparity in the evolution of the regional GDP is explained above all by the different economic composition of each territory, with the autonomies more dependent on the service sector and on-site activities being the most affected. Given the nature of the ―health crisis― and the measures implemented to curb contagion ―limits to mobility―, activities such as hospitality, transport and tourism have taken the worst of it. The type of restrictions adopted to deal with the latest waves of infections, which have been different in each community, has also had an influence.

Looking ahead to 2021 it will be necessary to see how much these limitations will affect the recovery of the economy. The Government expects GDP to grow around 7%, a rebound that, it estimates, could reach 9.8% thanks to the boost from European funds. The third wave of infections and the rate of vaccination, which is slowing down due to supply problems, nevertheless add uncertainty to these forecasts.