All the coaches who have passed through Valencia with Meriton

In the last week, the coach who was going to take the reins of the club at the beginning of this season, Gennaro Gattuso, had to say goodbye to Valencia. The results were not good for the Italian and after a mutual agreement they decided to separate their paths.
If something characterizes the period of the Meriton group as the main shareholders of Valencia, it is the instability experienced on the benches of the Ché club.
Here we leave all the coaches who have passed through the Valencian bench with Peter Lim as president of the club:
1. Nuno Espirito Santos
The first coach of this era was the Portuguese Nuno Espírito Santo who came to the controls of the ship in 2014 and in November 2015 he was out of office.
He arrived as an interim while another coach was sought to fill the gap left by Nuno Espírito Santo.
3.Gary Neville
The one chosen after the Portuguese was the Englishman Gary Neville who had a fleeting stint on the Ché bench. It was his first and only experience as head coach.
He came to the controls on March 30, 2016 and lasted until September 2016 due to losing the first four LaLiga games.
Again it was Voro who was the coach while the club was looking for someone to fill the position.
The chosen one was Cesare Prandelli who arrived at the beginning of October 2016 and resigned from the position on December 30 of the same year. Vaencia had to look for a new coach, again.
As usual in the Ché entity, Voro was the one who was in charge of the benches while a new coach was sought.
He arrived on May 11, 2017 and got fourth place in the league and became the Copa del Rey champion after beating FC Barcelona. He was removed from office in 2019 after statements against Peter Lim.
He was Marcelino’s replacement and he started off on the right foot. He was upset by the COVID-19 pandemic to such an extent that he was fired in June 2020.
And as is usual in Valencia when they dismiss a coach and start looking for another, it is to give the position to Voro. That’s how it went.
Presented in July 2020, initially until 2022 but was dismissed on May 3, 2021 four days before the end of the championship, with the team in fourteenth place.
Again, Voro was the chosen one, again
He began the 2021 season on the bench and came to put Valencia as ninth in the table. In June 2022 the club dismissed them
He came as a substitute for Bordalás and after the first round of the competition he was dismissed due to poor results.
And of course, Voro has been the one to fill the gap left by Gattuso. He is currently the coach of Valencia.
#coaches #passed #Valencia #Meriton
Leave a Reply