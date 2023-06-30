It has been known for some time that Argentine Lionel Messi will continue his career in Major League Soccer with the inter miamieven his ex-teammate from Barcelona, the Spanish Sergio Busquetswill join him in Florida.
Now, after the removal of the English Phil Neville as coach of the heronsthis Thursday it was announced that the new coach will be the Argentine Gerardo Martino, who will cross paths with La Pulga for the third time after having coincided in the Barcelona and the selection of Argentina. Tata is the only one who will have the honor of directing the world champion three times in Qatar 2022, since in the past he did not repeat the strategist at Barca, La Albiceleste or the psg.
When the rosarino made his debut with the Catalans, his first strategist was the Dutchman Frank Rijkaard (2003-2008), then came Josep Guardiola (2008-2012), who coached him in more than 200 matches, winning multiple titles. Later they followed Tito vilanova (2012-2013), Tata Martino (2013-2014), Luis Enrique (2014-2017), ernesto valverde (2017-2020), Quique Setien (2020) and the Dutch ronald koeman (2020-2021).
Refering to Argentine national teamthe first calls of the Messiah with the Absolute were through Jose Nestor Pekerman (2004-2006), who took him to the 2006 World Cup. Then it was the turn of Alfio ‘Coco’ Basile (2006-2008), Diego Armando Maradona (2008-2010), Sergio Batista (2010-2011) and Alejandro Sabella (2011-2014), losing the 2014 World Cup with the latter. After said defeat, he met again with The Tata in the national team, from 2014 to 2016. With the cessation of Martino, Edgardo Bauza (2016-2017) was chosen to take the reins, then Jorge Sampaoli (2017-2018) and finally lionel scaloni (2018-present), who helped him win the last title he needed.
Finally, with the Parisians he only had two coaches, his compatriot Mauricio Pochettino (2021-2022) and Christopher Galtier.
|
COACH
|
EQUIPMENT
|
GOALS
|
MATCHES
|
AVERAGE
|
GUARDIOLA
|
BARCELONA
|
211
|
219
|
0.96
|
LUIS ENRIQUE
|
BARCELONA
|
153
|
158
|
0.97
|
VALVERDE
|
BARCELONA
|
112
|
124
|
0.90
|
RIJKAARD
|
BARCELONA
|
42
|
110
|
0.38
|
VILANOVA
|
BARCELONA
|
60
|
fifty
|
1.20
|
KOEMAN
|
BARCELONA
|
38
|
47
|
0.81
|
MARTINO
|
BARCELONA
|
41
|
46
|
0.89
|
SCALONI
|
ARGENTINA
|
37
|
46
|
0.80
|
GALTIER
|
psg
|
twenty-one
|
41
|
0.51
|
POCHETTINO
|
psg
|
eleven
|
3. 4
|
0.32
|
SABELLA
|
ARGENTINA
|
25
|
32
|
0.78
|
SETIEN
|
BARCELONA
|
fifteen
|
24
|
0.63
|
BASIL
|
ARGENTINA
|
8
|
24
|
0.33
|
MARTINO
|
ARGENTINA
|
13
|
twenty
|
0.65
|
MARADONA
|
ARGENTINA
|
3
|
16
|
0.19
|
SAMPAOLI
|
ARGENTINA
|
7
|
eleven
|
0.64
|
CAMBRIC
|
ARGENTINA
|
4
|
eleven
|
0.36
|
PEKERMAN
|
ARGENTINA
|
2
|
10
|
0.20
|
BAUZA
|
ARGENTINA
|
3
|
4
|
0.75
