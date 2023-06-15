Fernando Ortiz resigned from his position as head coach America club last May 22. The CreamBlue Directive I didn’t have a Plan B In the event that ‘Tano’ left three weeks after his departure, he still has not found a new technical director. According to newspaper reports, Santiago Banos and company have knocked on the doors of several candidates, but all have rejected the position.
In a recent interview with TUDN, Baños stated that only Diego Alonso He snubbed the Eagles, however, the days go by and the board of directors still has no news about the new coach.
These are the technicians who have sounded to reach America and would have rejected the offer.
Diego Alonso was one of the favorite candidates to reach América due to his experience in Liga MX. However, the former coach of Uruguay, currently without a club, indicated that his priority is to lead in Europe.
Pezzolano sounded loud at the beginning of June, however, this possibility was ruled out by Ronaldo Nazario himself, president of Real Valladolid. The Brazilian legend mentioned that the Uruguayan will continue with this squad to seek promotion next season in Spanish soccer.
Juan Carlos Osorio was another of the technicians who were surveyed by América. The Colombian strategist is currently leading Zamalek of the Egyptian first division and pointed out that his priority is to establish himself with this squad.
According to the press, ‘Vasco’ Aguirre was one of the first options that the Eagles probed, however, he preferred to renew with Mallorca. In a recent interview, Santiago Baños stated that he was never an option for the Coapa team because he does not meet the profile sought.
The Brazilian strategist from Atlético de San Luis has been another of the technicians who have sounded strong to reach the Eagles. Jardine continues to lead the people of Potosi and everything indicates that the one chosen to command America in the 2023 Opening will be another.
Robert Moreno was another of the options that sounded to reach Coapa, but according to recent reports there was never a rapprochement between the two parties.
In the last hours the name of Gregg Berhalter, former coach of the United States team, has gained strength as the favorite to reach Coapa. Names such as Eduardo ‘Chacho’ Coudet, Hernán Crespo, Mauro Camoranesi and Fernando Gago have also been considered.
Santiago Baños indicated that the negotiations with the coach of America are very advanced and that it will be between this Thursday and Friday that the new strategist will be announced. Who will be the coach of the Eagles?
