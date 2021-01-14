These are all the clues from the new Resident Evil 8 teaser. Although Capcom has not given many details about the game, saving the great news for the event next week, it has hinted at certain nuances about the enemies, locations and gameplay. Resident Evil 8 aims to be one of the most ambitious titles in the saga and one that will take the genre to another level. The title will be a direct sequel to Resident Evil 7 and will star Ethan Winters, who lives in a town in Romania with Mia and her son. Along with him will be Chris Redfield and a character not yet known.
All the clues from the new Resident Evil 8 teaser:
1. The locations of Resident Evil 8

From the beginning we have known that Resident Evil 8 will have an environment very similar to Resident Evil 4. The game will return to “folk horror” and will take us to a lost village in the Romanian mountains, very similar to the town of the Spain of the title starring Leon. We also intuit that the role of the sects will be important, as has already happened with Los Illuminados. All this under the umbrella (forgive the redundancy) of the Umbrella Corporation.
But this new teaser has left us more details about the locations. One of them, and perhaps the most important, will be the medieval castle. As we can see in the new Resident Evil 8 teaser, the castle will have the elements of a feudal castle. From the portcullis that acts as a door to the catacombs. As part of the castle we have been able to see such interesting details as a spiked chair; Medieval instrument of torture that became quite popular and its spectacular entrance, which is highly reminiscent of that of Resident Evil 1.
Lastly, the teaser has shown what appears to be a carriage with a lighthouse. This may be the flagship location of the new peddler or merchant and that we will find it, throughout the game, in similar places. Judging by the striking spotlight, similar to the flame from the Peddler’s torch from Resident Evil 4, it could point that way.
2. Enemies of «folk horror»
It is also known that Resident Evil 8 has been based on Romanian folklore to bring the monsters of the game to life. Since the leaks began, vampires, werewolves, and armored warriors have been talked about as enemies. And, in this new teaser for Resident Evil 8, we have been able to verify that these enemies are true.
The immense hammer monster, which we have already told you about previously, appears accompanied by creatures that look like small ogres, as well as a four-legged animal. If you remember, these creatures already made an appearance in the first trailer of Resident Evil 8. And everything indicates that they will be enemies that we will find frequently in the adventure.
However, the main protagonist of the Resident Evil 8 teaser has been the main witch, who also debuted in the presentation trailer. As a new clue to the Resident Evil 8 teaser, we discovered that this witch is huge and that she is probably more powerful than her companions. It may be the equivalent of Mr. X or Nemesis in the castle area, while its counterpoint of the hammer could haunt us during the village part. In any case, the witch (named Miranda, according to some insiders) will probably make things quite difficult for us.
End Resident Evil 8 spoilers: Capcom takes action against leaks
3. Weapons and herbs

Another interesting clue that the Resident Evil 8 teaser has left us revolves around weapons. As we can see in one of the screenshots that we attach, the character (which, depending on the wardrobe, is likely to be Ethan) will have three weapons, and can be expanded to four. The pistol, the shotgun and the knife appear in this new video, although it is more than likely that we can expand them.
In case the rumors are confirmed, and the weapons are similar to those of Resident Evil 4, we can have a good arsenal during the adventure. On the other hand, we will have to wait a little longer to know if the weapons of the protagonists will be shared between the playable characters or if, on the contrary, there will be exclusive weapons. Finally, and how could it be otherwise, herbs will return to Resident Evil 8. And they will be in the most remote places, as we can see in the image that we have left you.
What do you think of these new tracks from the Resident Evil 8 teaser? Do you want to know more details?
