With Guido Carrillo's solitary goal, Estudiantes (LP) defeated Defensa 1-0 at the Lanús Stadium and became champion of the Argentine Cup for the first time in its history, remaining just one title behind Vélez Sarsfield, which is the first team outside of the so-called big five to appear on the list of the top winners in the history of the country.
How has the historical ranking of titles been in the most federal competition in the country? We go over it.
Facundo Sava's team beat Talleres in Mendoza 1-0 and was consecrated for the first time. In 2023 he played in the Copa Libertadores while in the Primera Nacional, since he had been relegated. Incredible.
Huracán won the final against Rosario Central in 2014 and became champion of the Argentine Cup that year.
For more news about Argentine football
With Guido Carrillo's solitary goal, Estudiantes (LP) defeated Defensa 1-0 at the Lanús Stadium and became champion of the Argentine Cup for the first time in its history, in 2023.
The Sarandí team established itself in 2013, winning the final against San Lorenzo de Almagro, and is the only team from the south of the Buenos Aires suburbs to have lifted this trophy.
“Canalla” is the one with the most runner-up finishes (3, all consecutive), but it had the luxury of having won one: it was in 2018, winning the final against Gimnasia (LP).
River Plate was two-time champion of the Argentine Cup: it won it in 2016 against Rosario Central and in 2017 against Atlético Tucumán, before lifting its third trophy of this type in 2019, against Central Córdoba. It is one away from Boca.
Boca is the top winner of the contest: it won for the last time in 2020/21, beating Talleres 5-4 on penalties, after 0-0 in the 90 minutes. 1969, 2012 and 2015, the years of his other titles in this competition.
|
EQUIPMENT
|
TITLES
|
YEARS
|
MOUTH
|
4
|
1969, 2012, 2015, 2020/21
|
RIVER
|
3
|
2016, 2017, 2019
|
CENTRAL
|
1
|
2018
|
ARSENAL
|
1
|
2013
|
STUDENTS
|
1
|
2023
|
HURRICANE
|
1
|
2014
|
PATRONAGE
|
1
|
2022
#champions #Argentine #Cup #Estudiantes #joins #list
Leave a Reply