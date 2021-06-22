The European Championship is not immune to Covid-19 and even before the tournament began, we were hearing cases of footballers who tested positive. The last to join the list has been Scotsman Billy Gilmour who has put both his team and England in check, the last rival they faced last Friday.
Let’s see which teams have been affected by the Coronavirus and who have been spared, for now.
PORTUGAL
João Cancelo was the first loss of the Eurocup due to Covid-19. The full-back tested positive when he was already focused on the Portugal team and his place in the squad was taken by U21 player Diogo Dalot.
SPAIN
The European Championship had not started and the Spanish team already had a new front open. Sergio Busquets tested positive for Covid-19 after having had contact with an infected person. The player left the concentration in La Rozas and days later it was Diego Llorente who also tested positive, although in his case it was a false positive and after giving two negative CRP he rejoined the group discipline.
Busquets completed his quarantine and once he tested negative he joined the group. Against Poland it was the dismissal of Luis Enrique but it is possible that tomorrow we will already see him dressed in short in the third and final match against Slovakia.
SWEDEN
The same thing happened to the Swedish team as to the Spanish and before the debut in the Eurocup it had already reported two positives: Dejan Kulusevski and Mattias Svanberg. The two players missed their Euro debut against Spain. Kulusevski arrived in time for the game against Slovakia although he did not play for a minute, while Svanberg joined the concentration on the 19th and has been training alone.
SLOVAKIA
Group E of the Eurocup seems to be gagged since the Slovak team also reported two cases of Coronavirus, this time with the tournament already started. Those infected were the soccer player Denis Vavro and a member of the coaching staff. Both tested positive before the second game against Sweden that was played last Friday
“These things happen at this time. It is difficult to fully protect oneself from the virus. The team, the governing body and the people in contact were tested again and there were no other positive cases,” said coach Stefan Tarkovic.
SCOTLAND
The last case to be known has been that of Scotsman Billy Gilmour. The Scottish federation announced the positive of his player this Monday and he will not be able to play the momentous match against Croatia in which the Scottish team plays the pass to the round of 16.
In addition, the players of the English team Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell are isolated from the rest of their teammates after maintaining contact with Gilmour at the end of the meeting last Friday.
