The Funtausa company has made the posters for the Magdalena Fair of Castellón 2025 official, in a busy event held in the city’s emblematic Old Casino. This edition will take place from March 23 to 30 and is made up of four bullfights, a rejones celebration, a chopped bullfight, a bullfight without picadors and a practical class. The big news is that a bullfight will also be held, which is part of the subscription, in the month of June coinciding with the Sant Pere festivities. A bullfight with figures, which will mark Cayetano’s farewell to this plaza, and which will serve to pay tribute to Manolo Colonques, co-founder of Porcelanosa, for his support of bullfighting.

Alberto Ramírez, manager of the bullring, has been in charge of revealing the combinations, which are these:

-Sunday March 23. La Quinta bulls for Antonio Ferrera, El Fandi and Manuel Escribano. Banderillero bullfighters poster.

-Monday March 24. Rejones. Fermín Bohórquez bulls (regularly pointed) for Andy Cartagena, Diego Ventura and Duarte Fernandes.









-Tuesday, March 25. Practical class. Livestock: Sepúlveda. For Manuel Quintana (ET Córdoba), Israel Aparicio (ET Ciudad Real), Abel Rodríguez (ET Castellón), Manolo Martínez (ET Málaga), Íker de Virgilio (ET Castellón), Cristian Restrepo (ET Navas del Rey).

-Wednesday, March 26. Bullfighting without picadors. Livestock: Sisters. Narrow Clavijo. For Daniel Artazos (ET Valencia), Bruno Martínez (ET Castellón), Ruiz de Velasco (ET Palencia), Alejandro González (ET Albacete), Ian Bermejo (ET Castellón) and Clovis (ET Béziers).

-Thursday, March 27. Chopped bullfight. Montalvo steers for Javier Zulueta, Cristian González and Javier Aparicio (debut with picadors).

-Friday, March 28. Bulls from Puerto de San Lorenzo and Ventana del Puerto for Manzanares, Juan Ortega and Pablo Aguado.

-Saturday March 29. Santiago Domecq bulls for Daniel Luque and Tomás Rufo, hand in hand.

-Sunday, March 30. Bulls by Juan Pedro Domecq for Morante de la Puebla, Sebastián Castella and Talavante.

-Saturday June 28. Sant Pere festivities. Extraordinary bullfight tribute to Manuel Colonques Moreno. Domingo Hernández bulls for Manzanares, Cayetano (who says goodbye) and Roca Rey.

The festivities will be at 5 p.m., except for the June bullfight, which will be at 7:30 p.m.

The event, presented by journalist Jorge Casals, was attended by authorities such as the president of the Valencian Cortes, Llanos Massó; the mayor of the city, Begoña Carrasco, or the deputy of the Bullfighting School, David Vicente Segarra.

The image on the poster is an emblematic sculpture by the Castellón artist Ripollés. A work, with a rust finish, with which Satine together with the Museu del Bou reward the winners of the fair. The awards are named after José Antonio Pérez Segarra, a bullfighting fan who left us on May 8, and were created to recognize the bullfighters and the most outstanding livestock farms in the season.

Alberto Ramírez, manager of the bullring, assessed Magdalena 2025 this way: «We have managed to get all the figures there. It has not been easy, but everyone is there, including Roca Rey, who had the idea of ​​fighting less but who has not missed the opportunity to be in Castellón and we will be able to see him in June, taking advantage of the fact that those days are holidays in our land, in a poster in which Cayetano will say goodbye to this square. There is the incentive of seeing Morante again in Magdalena, who was the great unknown and will finally be there. The notable absence is that of Borja Jiménez, one of the great winners of the 2024 season.

Ramírez wanted to highlight the “notable variation in the livestock aspect, by including two of the most outstanding livestock farms in recent years such as La Quinta and Santiago Domecq, the latter the great winner of last season. “They are two irons that provide an important novelty.” “We are very satisfied, it is a very good fair on paper, with a very important commitment,” he concluded.