Iberzoo that celebrates its eighth edition, and Prpet, the 16th, make up the International Fair for the Company Animal, one more of the various meetings organized by IFEMA MADRID with a relevant international projection. In this case, a new record of participation is reached, especially the presence of foreign signatures, which reaffirms its position as the largest business platform for this sector in southern Europe, held in Pavilion 10 from 26 to 28 February (with 22,000 square meters of gross surface of the pavilion, 9,855.5 net of stands).

This international event has the renewed support of the Madrid Association of Veterinarians of Company Animals, AMVAC, and the Spanish Association of Industry and Commerce of the Company Animal Sector, AEDPAC, promoters of the call. Support to which the collaboration of the main agents of this sector are added: AEVET, Spanish Association of Clinical Veterinarians; ANFAAC, National Association of Food Manufacturers for Company; CEVE, Spanish Veterinary Business Confederation; the Vet+I Foundation, and Veterindustria, Spanish Business Association of the Animal Health and Nutrition Industry.

273 companies have direct participation in the fair



IFEMA MADRID





International Forum

The meeting for the first time has a guest country: Portugal, for the growing importance of the Portuguese market for the national industry: according to the TGM Research study, 2023, 72% of the Portuguese have at least one pet, and there are four million of them registered in the neighboring country. In the case of Spain, and according to Aedpac estimates, about 50% of households have a company animal.

In any case, Iberzoo and Prpet (which amplify their action thanks to the LiveConnect Platform) suppose a complete review of everything that concerns the relationship with company encouragement, as will be demonstrated by the presence of 273 direct participating companies (an increase year -on -year of 33%): 208 Spanish and 65 foreigners (an increase of 71%), from countries such as, among others, kingdom United, Germany, Thailand, China, South Korea, Italy, Portugal or Turkey). A representation of the wide range of professionals in the sector: training, breeders, pharmaceutical laboratories, canine hairdresser, ‘pet shops’, residences of animals and protectors, veterinarians, together with food and nutrition, equipment, hygiene and beauty, complements and complements, complements and Accessories and service companies such as those that manage specialized insurance.









All kinds of events

As in all the fairs organized by IFEMA Madrid, the exhibition is complemented with all kinds of events, in a productive networking environment, as with an intense agenda of days, conferences, round tables, exhibitions, awards, etc. As in the case of the 42 Vetmadrid Congress (under the motto ‘Medicine and Surgery of the Locomotor and Nervous System’, it will summon more than 2,000 veterinarians and professionals in the sector), the VII Forum of the Aedpac Association (‘The Forum of the Industry and the trade of the company of the pet in Spain ‘), the veterinary classroom, the canine hairdressing exhibitions, and’ the afternoon of the sector ‘(which includes the Anton and Impulse Awards and the presentation of Sector Reports of AMVAC and AEDPAC). A informative tour of all kinds of trends to take into account in the sector, from the new diets for pets to the incidence of the law of the medicine in the development of the veterinary world.

The fairs suppose a complete representation of the company care sector



IFEMA MADRID





No other attractions of Iberzoo and Prpet will be missing, such as, on stage, canine hairdressing exhibitions, with different races; the communication of experiences on how to improve business profitability; seminars such as the Procan Academy; The delivery of the ‘Petshops Magazine’ awards, in an environment in which the General Directorate of Animal Rights (Ministry of Social Rights, Consumption and Agenda 2030) will expose the photographic exhibition ‘Society, people and animals, in company’.

Useful data:

– Place: Pavilion 10 IFEMA MADRID

– Date: Wednesday 26 to Friday, February 28

– Entrance: Professional (consult web)

– More information: www.ifema.es/iberzoo-propet